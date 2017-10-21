MLB Playoffs 2017: Examining Latest Results, Highlights and Stats

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and the Houston Astros have fought on even terms through six games, and it will take a seventh to decide the American League Championship.

The Astros were laboring after three consecutive losses in New York, and their high-powered offense had gone missing in action. That changed in Game 6, as the Astros erupted for a 7-1 victory at Minute Maid Park Friday night.

Houston will host Game 7 at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, and it will be televised by FS1.

Charlie Morton is expected to start the game for the Astros, while CC Sabathia will take the mound for New York.

Justin Verlander recorded the win Friday night, as he pitched 7.0 innings of shutout baseball, giving up five hits, striking out eight and walking one batter.

Brian McCann broke up a scoreless game in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI double, and MVP candidate Jose Altuve added a two-run single in that inning.

Aaron Judge got the Yankees on the board in the top of the eighth with a home run, but the Astros removed all doubt with four runs in the bottom of that inning.

The winner of Game 7 will get an opportunity to play the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Dodgers took care of business in the NLCS by beating the Chicago Cubs in five games. Their pitching staff shut down the 2016 World Series champions with little trouble, as the Dodgers jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Cubs avoided the sweep in Game 4.

While that victory brought some hope to Chicago, the Dodgers overpowered the Cubs in Game 5, recording an 11-1 victory in the decisive game.

Utility man Enrique Hernandez may not be used to the bright lights of stardom, but he made great use of his opportunity by hammering three home runs to back Clayton Kershaw's pitching.

Hernandez had seven RBI in the game, tying a playoff record set by Troy O'Leary of the Boston Red Sox in the 1999 American League Division Series. He belted a third-inning grand slam that put the game and the series firmly in the hands of the Wrigley Field visitors.

Kershaw has had his problems in the postseason throughout his career, and while he wasn't lights-out against the Cubs, he was solid as he pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking one.

"To get to be on the mound tonight and get to be going to the World Series on the same night, it's a special thing," Kershaw said, per Stats AP (h/t CBSSports.com). "Who knows how many times I'm going to get to go to the World Series? I know more than anybody how hard it is to get there. So I'm definitely not taking this one for granted."

The Dodgers bullpen has been in a lockdown mode throughout the postseason.

In addition to that superb work by the bullpen, the Dodgers are getting timely hitting up and down the lineup.

Slugging third baseman Justin Turner has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs in the postseason while hitting .387. Yasiel Puig has also had an excellent postseason, hitting .414 with a home run and six RBI. Rookie superstar Cody Bellinger and Chris Turner have both hit two home runs for the Dodgers, and those two also have four RBI each.

Kershaw, Yu Darvish and reliever Kenta Maeda take 2-0 records into the World Series, and ace closer Kenley Jansen has three saves.

Reliever Brandon Morrow has been sensational out of the bullpen, giving up three hits and one run in 8.1 innings of work. Morrow has struck out eight batters in the postseason and walked just one.

The Yankees made it to the seventh game in large part because of their power. Judge's home run Friday night was his team-leading fourth of the postseason, while teammates Gary Sanchez, Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird have three home runs each.

The Astros are led by Altuve, who had two hits Friday night and is hitting .405 during the postseason. Yuli Gurriel had a hit and scored a run Friday and is hitting .378, while Carlos Correa emerged from his funk in New York with two hits in Game 6. He is hitting .275 with three homers and nine RBI in the postseason.