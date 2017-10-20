Jameis Winston to Start vs. Bills Despite Shoulder Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said Friday that quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills despite a shoulder injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Winston left last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

Although Winston didn't throw during Thursday's practice, he told reporters he intended to play, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler: "My thought process is to play. ... I'm ready. When it's time to let me go, I'm ready."

The 23-year-old signal-caller is 2-3 this season with 1,259 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 60.4 percent of his passes.

Winston is coming off a strong 2016 season that saw him throw for a career-high 4,090 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Prior to exiting last week's game due to injury, Winston had thrown for 300 or more yards in three consecutive games.

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is Winston's backup, and he threw for 290 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in relief.

Winston will have a tough assignment on the road Sunday against a Bills defense that has allowed just two passing touchdowns this season while reeling in eight interceptions.

