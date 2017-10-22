2017 Best FIFA Football Awards: Date, Time, Nominees, Live Stream, Predictions

Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar to the Men's Player of the Year award at the 2017 Best FIFA Awards at the London Palladium in the English capital on Monday.

After helping Real Madrid win La Liga and the UEFA Champions league last season, Ronaldo is widely expected to retain the award he collected a year ago. Meanwhile, Real manager Zinedine Zidane is in the running for Men's Coach of the Year, along with Antonio Conte, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The Premier League has a strong case to see one of its own take the Puskas award for the most impressive goal scored last season. Arsenal's Olivier Giroud is among the nominees for the prize thanks to the spectacular scorpion kick he produced against Crystal Palace on the first day of 2017.

Before a look at the main nominees, along with some predictions, here are the schedule and live-streaming details for the awards ceremony:

Date: Monday, October 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. BST/2:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: FIFA.com.

All nominees for each award are listed per FIFA.com.

Men's Player of the Year: Ronaldo

It's impossible to look past Ronaldo after the way he fired Los Blancos to a pair of major trophies last season. In particular, his goalscoring exploits during the latter stages of the Champions League were the stuff of legend.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

The 32-year-old scored an incredible five goals to help beat Bayern Munich in the semi-final before bagging a brace in the final to overcome Juventus. It's little wonder Ronaldo is the "hot favourite to defend his Men's Player of the Year crown," per Goal's Oli Platt.

Ronaldo's status as favourite needn't diminish the efforts of Messi last season. Barca's magician helped himself to 48 goals in La Liga and Champions League action, according to WhoScored.com.

Even so, trophies shine brightest come awards time, and Ronaldo has the silverware to back his play.

Men's Coach of the Year: Zidane

Just like Ronaldo, it's difficult to believe anyone other than Zidane will take this award. Not only did he become the first coach to retain the European Cup in the Champions League era, Zidane also brought the league title back to Real for only the second time since 2008.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Zidane's rapid rise to the top of the coaching ranks almost beggars belief, considering he only took over from Rafa Benitez in January 2016.

Trying to sum up his success, former France international Luis Fernandez put it best during an interview with FIFA.com: "He's a Real legend. He will always be a remarkable figure. But what's more, he has that capacity to adapt. Thanks to his intelligence and his talent, he is constantly learning, constantly observing."

Zidane's haul of two Champions league trophies and a Spanish league title will be enough to convince voters he merits the award.

Conte performed brilliantly for Chelsea last season, but the inability to secure the coveted league and FA Cup double will harm his case. The Blues were outcoached and outplayed at Wembley in May against an understrength Arsenal team resting first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech and missing centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Similarly, Massimiliano Allegri transformed Juve from a pragmatic machine to a more adventurous, free-flowing side last season. Yet the Bianconeri were well beaten by Real in the Champions league final.

Puskas Award: Giroud

Giroud deserves this award for the nature of his outrageous, physics-defying finish against Palace. His improvised scorpion kick to connect with an Alexis Sanchez cross was a thing of beauty.

The move leading up to Giroud's moment of magic was also easy on the eye. It started inside the Arsenal box with Hector Bellerin finding Giroud, whose flick led to a quick exchange of passes between Granit Xhaka and Alex Iwobi.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The latter played in Sanchez on the flank, and his cross gave Giroud his moment of glory.

Many of the goals nominated, including Nemanja Matic's thunderbolt for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final, are memorable for the final strike. Giroud's goal had quality stamped all over it from start to finish.

Women's Player of the Year:

Like Ronaldo, Carli Lloyd can be expected to retain the award she received in 2016. The 35-year-old faces strong competition from Deyna Castellanos and Barcelona's Lieke Martens, but Lloyd is still a class above in women's football.

Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images

If there's one thing counting against the creative midfielder, it's the injury problems that kept her out for several months bridging both 2016 and '17. Lloyd told Corey Roepken of the Houston Chronicle how she took time off to deal with a sprained ankle.



Roepken noted Lloyd "did not play any organized games between late October 2016 and early March 2017." Yet the Manchester City ace still has enough star power to convince voters she deserves to claim this award for a second year running.

Familiar faces will again be at the forefront of this ceremony, with the winners in the main categories almost picking themselves based on their achievements last season.