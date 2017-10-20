NFL 'Not Looking to Make a Deal' with Ezekiel Elliott, Says Joe Lockhart

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The National Football League isn't considering a settlement with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as the legal battle continues over his six-game suspension.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said Friday the league is "not looking to make a deal" and remains "confident" the ban will eventually be upheld in court, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

