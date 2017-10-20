    NFL 'Not Looking to Make a Deal' with Ezekiel Elliott, Says Joe Lockhart

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball for a long run against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The National Football League isn't considering a settlement with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as the legal battle continues over his six-game suspension.

    NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said Friday the league is "not looking to make a deal" and remains "confident" the ban will eventually be upheld in court, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    2. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    3. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    4. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    5. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    6. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    7. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Opening Weekend

    8. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    9. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    10. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    11. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    12. Will Marshall Bounce Back for Fantasy Owners in 2017?

    13. Which Overvalued RBs Should You Avoid?

    14. Why You Should Target Kenyan Drake as a Late-Round Sleeper

    15. Which Value QBs Should Fantasy Owners Target Late?

    16. Which NFL Superstar Should You Take #1 in Fantasy Drafts?

    17. Happy Birthday to the Greatest QB of All-Time Tom Brady

    18. The B/R Mag Show Dallas Cowboys Segment

    Right Arrow Icon

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      AP 3.0: 'I Feel Like I've Been Reborn'

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL1000: Texans Starting Next Wave of Offense

      NFL1000 Scouts
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Can Mayfield Be a Franchise QB?

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report