Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Long road trips don't seem to matter much to the Seattle Seahawks, considering they're 11-6 straight up and 11-5-1 against the spread over their last 17 games in the Eastern time zone. Seattle takes another long flight this week, heading to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as 7.5-point favorites; the total was 39 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.4-19.5 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

The Seahawks own a two-game winning streak following their 16-10 victory over the Rams in Los Angeles two weeks ago. They then enjoyed last week off.

Seattle spotted Los Angeles the first 10 points of the game then shut out the league's highest scoring offense over the final 39 minutes. Meanwhile, the Seahawks offense ground out a touchdown and three field goals to rally for the win as two-point dogs.

On the afternoon, Seattle only managed 241 yards of total offense, but it held a 31-29 edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 5-2.

Just prior to that, the Seahawks exploded in the second half for a 46-18 win over Indianapolis, covering as 12-point favorites. So Seattle is back above .500 at 3-2 and just a half-game out of first place in the NFC West.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants just picked up their first victory of the season, a somewhat shocking 23-10 upset of the Broncos in Denver last week. New York, as a 13-point dog, scored the first 10 points of the game then took command when cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and a 17-3 halftime lead.

The Giants let the Broncos get within 20-10 with four minutes to go but sealed the victory with a seven-play drive that drained Denver of timeouts and resulted in a field goal.

On the day, New York outrushed Denver 148-46, the second straight game it's outgrounded an opponent. The Giants also won the turnover battle 3-0, and the defense made a key fourth-down stop from its own 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

After scoring a total of 13 points in its first two games this season New York has now scored 24, 23, 22 and 23 points its last four outings.

Smart pick

New York is coming off a big effort at Denver last week, which could leave it open to a letdown. Seattle, on the other hand, had last week off. The smart money here sides with the Seahawks.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Seahawks' last six games against the Giants.

The Giants are 0-6 ATS in their last six games when hosting a West Coast team.

The Giants are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games as home underdogs.

