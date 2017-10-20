WWE TLC 2017: Bold Predictions for The Shield, The Miz and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With so many talking points on the card, Sunday's WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs event promises to be seriously unpredictable.

There will be twists, there will be shocks, and there certainly will be surprises.

The Shield's TLC match against the likes of Braun Strowman and The Miz is the headline-grabbing bout, but there are plenty of other big issues to discuss.

Here's a look at some bold predictions for some of the biggest names on the card Sunday.