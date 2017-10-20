WWE TLC 2017: Bold Predictions for The Shield, The Miz and More

WWE TLC 2017: Bold Predictions for The Shield, The Miz and MoreOctober 20, 2017
With so many talking points on the card, Sunday's WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs event promises to be seriously unpredictable.
There will be twists, there will be shocks, and there certainly will be surprises.
The Shield's TLC match against the likes of Braun Strowman and The Miz is the headline-grabbing bout, but there are plenty of other big issues to discuss.
Here's a look at some bold predictions for some of the biggest names on the card Sunday.
Enzo Amore to Win...with the Help of His Stooges
The story concerning Enzo Amore and WWE's cruiserweight division took an interesting step forward Monday.
Previously all alone in the division and with no real allies, Amore was joined by Tony Nese, Drew Gulak, Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari to take out the reigning champion, Kalisto.
That may yet see a Survivor Series match for the division next month, but in the immediate term, it should help Amore reclaim the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on Sunday.
Expect Amore to get the belt back from Kalisto, and expect him to do so with some level of controversy.
That would probably see the likes of Gulak and Nese got involved to help their man win.
Seeds of Doubt Already Appear in The Shield's Framework
The Shield look like they've never missed a beat in their three years apart, but that does not mean it will all go to plan Sunday at TLC.
With the numbers stacked firmly against them opposing the likes of The Miz and Braun Strowman, victory is far from a certainty.
And if it does come up short, you can be sure that the cracks will already start to appear in the wrestlers' relationships.
How and when The Shield break up again has yet to be determined, but it would be hard to believe that Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose have completely forgiven Seth Rollins for betraying them back in the summer of 2014.
So with that in mind, expect doubt to be in the minds of all three members about the long-term future of the group. That should begin to appear as early as Sunday.
The Miztourage Turn on The Miz
With so much emphasis placed on Kane's return Monday, it was almost too easy to forget about Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.
Dallas has been off TV for a couple of weeks, but despite being teased as The Miz's fifth guy for Sunday's main event at TLC, in the end, The Awesome One went in a different direction.
But could that lack of loyalty from The Miz come back to haunt him Sunday night?
As we know, the fact the main event is a TLC match means anything could happen. And that could well include The Miztourage turning on The Miz.
Upset at being overlooked for his team for this weekend, perhaps they screw their leader to prove that they can survive on their own.
It would be a huge gamble by WWE, as Axel and Dallas have not been this relevant in a long while. But it may be a risk worth taking.