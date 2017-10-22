USA vs. Korea Republic Women's Soccer: 2017 Friendly Sunday Time, Live Stream

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

US women's national soccer team will entertain Korea Republic in Cary, North Carolina, on Sunday, after already beating the same opposition 3-1 in New Orleans on Thursday.

Goals from Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were enough for Jill Ellis' side to win comfortably. Repeating the trick will be determined by the same pace, power and craft up front at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Before a preview, here are the schedule and live-streaming details for this return friendly:

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 2 p.m. ET/9 a.m. BST.

Live Stream: WatchESPN.

Preview

One of the notable factors in the USWNT's win on Thursday was how well Ertz played at the base of midfield. The 25-year-old has been put into a defensive midfield role by Ellis.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's a switch the coach believes is working wonders for the Chicago Red Stars ace, per Graham Hays of ESPNW: "I think she's owning the role. I still think there's steps to be made, which is the exciting part. I still think there is growth in the position, which I think she would agree with. But she's very comfortable in there. She obviously wins a lot of balls for us."

As Ellis noted, Ertz is providing vital balance as the tackling machine who both shields the defence and gives those ahead of her the platform to get forward. Ertz doing the unfashionable work is benefiting many, including Rapinoe.

The 32-year-old remains the creative fulcrum of Ellis' squad, something she proved on Thursday, per Associated Press (h/t FoxSports.com): "Rapinoe added her 34th international goal on a penalty kick that she drew herself, and her 42nd assist on a corner kick that Ertz redirected with a diving header."

If there was one blot on the copybook, it came from Mallory Pugh exiting the game with a hamstring problem, according to Khadrice Rollins of Sports Illustrated (h/t Yahoo Sports).

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Pugh, still just 19, is a burgeoning attacking talent, one whose flair and skill will be missed. Yet the USWNT still boasts enough match-winners in forward areas to avoid slipping to a first-ever defeat to Korea Republic.

The hosts will try to keep things close for as long as possible in North Carolina, but Ellis' players will have too much quality in the end.