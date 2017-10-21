World Series 2017: Astros vs. Dodgers Early Odds, Schedule and Preview

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

After the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday, the World Series is officially set as the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to host the 'Stros in Game 1.

This will mark the first time the Astros and Dodgers have met in the World Series and the first time Houston has reached the World Series since relocating from the National League to the American League.

The Astros and Dodgers have both experienced lengthy droughts in terms of making it to the Fall Classic, which creates a fresh feeling surrounding the series.

Here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch the 2017 World Series, as the Astros vie for their first championship in franchise history and the Dodgers hope to secure their first since 1988.

World Series Odds (via Westgate Las Vegas' Jeff Sherman)

Dodgers: -140

Astros: +120

Current as of Saturday, Oct. 21. Check OddsShark for continually updated odds.

World Series Schedule

Game 1 (Tuesday, Oct. 24): Astros at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 2 (Wednesday, Oct. 25): Astros at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 3 (Friday, Oct. 27): Dodgers at Astros, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 4 (Saturday, Oct. 28): Dodgers at Astros, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 5* (Sunday, Oct. 29): Dodgers at Astros, 8:16 p.m. ET, Fox



Game 6* (Tuesday, Oct. 31): Astros at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET, Fox

Game 7* (Wednesday, Nov. 1): Astros at Dodgers, 8:10 p.m. ET, Fox

* denotes if necessary

The Dodgers led Major League Baseball with 104 wins during the regular season and were atop the league for much of the season, but the Astros were never far behind, finishing with 101 victories.

L.A. has lost just one postseason game thus far, while Houston has had to overcome some adversity, including blowing a 2-0 lead over the Yankees in the ALCS before overcoming a 3-2 series deficit to win in seven games.

There is nationwide appeal when it comes to the 2017 World Series, as the Astros and Dodgers play in two of the biggest markets in the United States.

Even so, there is a certain charm attached to both teams since many of their best players are homegrown and not bought off the free-agent market.

That is true of the Astros, as AL MVP candidate Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielder George Springer were drafted or signed as amateurs.

As for the Dodgers, first baseman Cody Bellinger, shortstop Corey Seager and starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw have all been drafted and developed too.

There are many similarities between the Dodgers and Astros, as they both boast starting rotations bolstered by aces who have thrived in these playoffs, in addition to deep, powerful lineups that can light up the scoreboard at will.

The Dodgers have a pitching advantage overall since their starting four of Kershaw, Rich Hill, Yu Darvish and Alex Wood trumps that of Dallas Keuchel, Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers Jr.

Verlander has been the most dominant of them all, though, as he joined an exclusive list after shutting down the Yankees twice in the ALCS, per Elias Sports Bureau (h/t ESPN Stats & Info):

Houston ranked second in Major League Baseball during the regular season with 238 home runs, led by Springer's 34 and 24 apiece from Altuve and Correa.

The Dodgers are no slouches in that department either, as six players hit at least 20 home runs during the regular season, including Bellinger and his 39.

Outfielder Enrique Hernandez had just 11 dingers, but he crushed three to go along with seven RBI in Game 5 of the NLCS, becoming the first player in postseason history to accomplish that feat, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

There isn't much separation between the Dodgers and Astros, which suggests a seven-game series could be in store with a razor-thin margin for error.

As MLB.com's Mike Petriello pointed out, the Dodgers may have the advantage because of the fact that the ALCS went seven games, whereas L.A. beat the Chicago Cubs in five in the NLCS:

The biggest key may be the performance of the bullpens since Los Angeles has a significant edge in that regard during the playoffs thus far.

The Dodgers are led by closer Kenley Jansen and have a 0.94 bullpen ERA, which is best among all playoff teams.

That, coupled with L.A.'s knack for coming through in the clutch with big, two-out hits late in games, gives the Dodgers the slightest of advantages in their pursuit of a seventh World Series title.

Prediction: Dodgers in seven