Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins hold the advantage in the recent rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning five of the last six meetings straight up, going 6-1 against the spread over the last seven.

However, the Eagles beat the Redskins in the most recent meeting back in Week 1.

In a big game in the NFC East, Washington visits Philadelphia on Monday night.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as four-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 27.8-17.2 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

The Redskins rebounded from that tough loss at Kansas City three weeks ago to beat San Francisco last week 26-24.

Washington drove its opening possession to a touchdown for the third straight game and later pushed its lead to 17-0. The Redskins then let the 49ers tie the score at 17-17 late in the third quarter, but they scored the next nine points and hung on from there.

On the day, the Redskins outgained San Francisco 419-335 and dominated time of possession by a 37-23 split.

Washington has now outgained three of its last four opponents and outrushed four of its last five foes.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles carry a four-game winning streak into Monday night, following their 28-23 win at Carolina last Thursday.

Philly trailed the Panthers early 10-3 but used a 25-6 run to take control. In the end, the Eagles clinched the outright victory as three-point dogs with an interception and a defensive stop just inside their own territory.

On the night, Philadelphia outgained Carolina 310-305, outrushed the Panthers 101-80 and won the turnover battle 3-1. So the Eagles have now outgained five of six opponents this season and outrushed four of six.

Philly won at Washington on opening weekend, 30-17. The Eagles outgained the Redskins that day 356-264 and won time of possession by a 34-26 margin.

Smart pick

Eight of the last 10 matchups in this rivalry have been decided by one score or less, and that Week 1 meeting was a five-point game until Philadelphia returned a fumble for the clinching score with a minute and a half to go. Smart money here takes Washington and the points.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against the Eagles.

The total has gone over in three of the Redskins' last four games against the Eagles.

The Eagles are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games in Week 7.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.