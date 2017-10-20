Report: Brandon Browner Arrested for Cocaine Possession in May

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was arrested in Los Angeles for cocaine possession in May.

Police said they took him into custody May 25 for possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence, while a source indicated to TMZ Sports the substance was cocaine.

TMZ provided a photo of Browner's mugshot on Twitter:

In September, TMZ reported Browner was arrested in L.A. for allegedly making criminal threats against a woman.

The 33-year-old Browner was part of Seattle's original Legion of Boom secondary, playing alongside Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor from 2011 through 2013.

Browner was selected to his first and only Pro Bowl in 2011 after registering a career-high six interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

The former CFL star won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and then won a second Super Bowl during his one season with the New England Patriots in 2014.

Browner last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2015 with the New Orleans Saints.

He re-signed with the Seahawks during the 2016 offseason but was released prior to the start of the regular season.

In 61 career games, Browner racked up 12 interceptions.