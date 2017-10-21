AJ Styles, Asuka and Biggest Wild Cards at WWE TLC 2017

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view card was thrown into disarray Friday afternoon, when it was announced that Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt would no longer appear on the show, forcing changes to the night's top two matches.

It also created a few wild cards who will have an effect on Sunday's broadcast and a sense of excitement for a show that may otherwise have lacked as much.

From Kurt Angle and AJ Styles, neither of whom was originally scheduled for the show, to Mickie James and Asuka, the Superstars who will have an undisputed effect on the overall quality of the show run a spectrum of sports entertainment's best.

Find out why those four Superstars figure so prominently into Sunday's show and, ultimately, why they will determine its success.