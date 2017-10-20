Antonio Conte, Leonardo Jardim on PSG Shortlist to Replace Unai Emery

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly eyeing Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim to take over at the Parc des Princes next season.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb and Le10Sport (via Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), PSG boss Unai Emery is not set to lose his job but Conte and Jardim are on a shortlist compiled to evaluate potential successors.

Conte will be sounded out by club director Antero Henrique in the next few weeks so the French outfit can get a clearer idea of his "situation and his contractual conditions," the report added.

PSG have started the campaign in flying form and lead Ligue 1 by six points after eight wins and a draw from their opening nine games—they are also top of their UEFA Champions League group, having won three from three.

Major summer signings Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have both settled superbly, returning a combined 13 goals and 12 assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League combined, per WhoScored.com.

However, Emery's position remains slightly precarious.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

He succeeded Laurent Blanc as PSG boss ahead of the 2016-17 season, but his team were pipped to the Ligue 1 title by Jardim's Monaco and crashed out of the Champions League in spectacular fashion at the last-16 stage.

Even regaining Ligue 1 may not keep Emery in a job past the end of the season if PSG again fail to make a genuine run at the Champions League—they have not made it past the quarter-final stage in any of the past five seasons.

And if an ideal successor is waiting in the wings, Emery will be under even more pressure to perform.

Conte, 48, won the Premier League with Chelsea last term, his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, but there have been suggestions he could leave at the end of this campaign, such as from Duncan Castles in the Sunday Times.

The Italian's pedigree as a trophy-winning manager—he claimed the Scudetto three times in three seasons as Juventus boss—would likely make him a popular appointment at PSG as they continue to establish themselves as one of Europe's biggest and best clubs.