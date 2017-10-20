Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Projecting Stats for Top 10 Players at Every Position

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season kicked off with another thrilling Thursday night football game. Who would've thought heading into this season that some of the best games of the season would have been played on Thursdays?

Go figure.

In case you missed the back-and-forth battle between the Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs, which the Raiders won 31-30, you might not have seen the re-emergence of Amari Cooper and Derek Carr, who both had monster games for the Raiders en route to victory.

Whoever said it was too late for a midseason surge? If Cooper and Carr can do it, so can your fantasy team.

It's not too late to turn things around in Week 7, so here's this weekend's Top 10 projected players at each offensive position:

Note: For running backs, only rushing yards are accounted for in projections, not receiving. For quarterbacks, only passing yards are accounted for, not rushing.

Week 5 Quarterback Projections

1. Tom Brady (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 340 passing yards, 3 TD (Start)

2. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New England Patriots: 352 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (Start)

3. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 275 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT (Start)

4. Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers) vs. Chicago Bears: 290 passing yards, 3 TD, 2 INT (Start)

5. Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) vs. Green Bay Packers: 270 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

6. Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 256 passing yards, 2 TD (Start)

7. Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) vs. Cleveland Browns: 242 passing yards, 2 TD, (Start)

8. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) vs. New York Giants: 234 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT (Start)

9. Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 267 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (Start)

10. Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 259 passing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT (Start)

-- Tyrod Taylor (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 225 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT (Sit)

-- Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 243 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT (Sit)

Analysis

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This week's a no-brainer if you're a fantasy owner with either Tom Brady or Matt Ryan to play with.

Both quarterbacks will go head-to-head this weekend in a rematch of this past February's Super Bowl, where a certain team gave up a big lead to another certain team. It's been so long, it's easy to forget who was who.

All jokes aside, the fantasy potential for each quarterback is no laughing matter. This game could be a shootout, and you want as many offensive players who see decent playing time (and who are healthy) in your lineup.

Expect a shootout through the air and enjoy the points that will rack up from your signal-callers. A player who won't rack up points this week, however, will be Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor hasn't showcased his ability to attack an opposing defense using his arm and legs so far this season, posting pedestrian numbers. Going up against the Buccaneers this weekend, it's hard to trust Taylor to make a significant impact that is worthy of starting him on your team.

Week 5 Wide Receiver Projections

1. Antonio Brown (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 121 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

2. A.J. Green (Cincinnati Bengals) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 113 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

3. Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New England Patriots: 104 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) vs. Green Bay Packers: 87 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. Brandin Cooks (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 76 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

6. Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 75 receiving yards 1 TD (Start)

7. Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 93 receiving yards (Start)

8. Dez Bryant (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 76 receiving yards (Start)

9. Doug Baldwin (Seattle Seahawks) vs. New York Giants: 64 receiving yards (Start)

10. Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals) vs. Los Angeles Rams: 61 receiving yards (Start)

-- Chris Hogan (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 52 receiving yards (Sit)

-- T.Y. Hilton (Indianapolis Colts) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 48 receiving yards (Sit)

Analysis

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger doesn't have to be at his best for the Steelers. All he has to do is get the ball in the hands of his playmakers. One that comes to mind is star wideout Antonio Brown.

Can you think of any receiver in the NFL who is more dangerous either at the line of scrimmage with the football in his hands or running a deep route downfield with his arms extended to catch the ball? Brown can do it all, and he does it better than anyone in the league. This weekend against the Bengals should be no different.

Another receiver who enjoys making plays downfield is T.Y. Hilton. The NFL's receiving yards leader in 2016 is having a rough year through no fault of his own. With Andrew Luck out indefinitely, there's just no quarterback on the Colts roster capable of getting the ball to Hilton on a consistent basis.

It's a shame to see Hilton's prime wasted by mediocre quarterback play, but this is the cruel reality of sports. He's barely playable at this point in time.

Week 5 Running Back Projections

1. Le'Veon Bell (Pittsburgh Steelers) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 120 rushing yards, 2 TD (Start)

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 115 rushing yards, 2 TD (Start)

3. Todd Gurley II (Los Angeles Rams) vs. Arizona Cardinals: 103 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) vs. Indianapolis Colts: 87 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. LeSean McCoy (Buffalo Bills) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 82 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

6. Melvin Gordon (Los Angeles Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 76 rushing yards, 1 TD (Start)

7. Devonta Freeman (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New England Patriots: 83 rushing yards (Start)

8. Jerick McKinnon (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 82 rushing yards (Start)

9. Jay Ajayi (Miami Dolphins) vs. New York Jets: 79 rushing yards (Start)

10. Mark Ingram (New Orleans Saints) vs. Green Bay Packers: 77 rushing yards (Sit)

-- Carlos Hyde (San Francisco 49ers) vs. Dallas Cowboys: 67 rushing yards (Sit)

-- Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) vs. Carolina Panthers: 61 rushing yards (Start)

Analysis

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Remember what I said above about Brown? Well, the same goes for Le'Veon Bell.

The only running back in the league who has been able to take the spotlight away from Bell's fantasy performances has been rookie tailback Kareem Hunt, and for good reason. But that's no slight on Bell, who continues to put up monster numbers on the field and in fantasy leagues.

Coming off a 179-yard rushing performance against the Chiefs in Week 6, it's safe to assume that Bell is more than ready to take on the workload for the Steelers offense until Roethlisberger gets back on track throwing the ball.

This may come as a surprise to some, but don't expect Jordan Howard to set the world on fire this weekend against the Panthers. The Panthers have been stingy on defense, allowing the fifth-fewest yards on the ground this season—an average of 83.3 yards per game.

The Panthers, as a whole, have been looking a lot like their old self as Cam Newton regains his confidence on offense. Don't be surprised to see this game became a blowout, meaning that Tarik Cohen could steal touches away from Howard in the passing game.

Week 5 Tight End Projections

1. Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots) vs. Atlanta Falcons: 112 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles) vs. Washington Redskins: 102 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

3. Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) vs. Cleveland Browns: 79 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

4. Hunter Henry (San Diego Chargers) vs. Denver Broncos: 74 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

5. Jimmy Graham (Seattle Seahawks) vs. New York Giants: 64 receiving yards, 1 TD (Start)

6. Jordan Reed (Washington Redskins) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 87 receiving yards (Start)

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins (New York Jets) vs. Miami Dolphins: 72 receiving yards (Start)

8. Austin Hooper (Atlanta Falcons) vs. New England Patriots: 53 receiving yards (Start)

9. Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) vs. Buffalo Bills: 49 receiving yards (Start)

10. Evan Engram (New York Giants) vs. Seattle Seahawks: 49 receiving yards (Start)

-- Kyle Rudolph (Minnesota Vikings) vs. Baltimore Ravens: 46 receiving yards (Sitt)

-- Jason Witten (Dallas Cowboys) vs. San Francisco 49ers: 32 receiving yards (Sit)

Analysis

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

This season is, without a doubt, one of the most frustrating seasons in fantasy at the tight end position. Greg Olsen is still out injured, Travis Kelce and Rob Gronkowski have been good but not great, Jimmy Graham isn't posting monster numbers anymore and Antonio Gates and Jason Witten have fallen off the face of the Earth!

Fantasy owners have to play a tight end this week, so it's always safe to go with the usual suspects listed above. But if we're thinking about looking for a real sleeper to escape the mediocrity, look no further than 49ers tight end George Kittle.

For those who don't know who Kittle is, don't beat yourself up about it. Kittle is a rookie tight end for San Francisco whose stock is soaring at the moment as rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard is taking over the reigns of the 49ers offense.

Why does that matter for Kittle? Because the two rookies both played for Iowa in college and have a great chemistry between the two of them, and Kittle has seen an increase in targets in recent weeks, snagging 11 receptions in his past two outings for 129 yards and a score.

He might be a long shot, but he could pay off big time if Beathard looks to reconnect with an old teammate.