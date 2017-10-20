Carmelo Anthony Says Knicks Chapter Is Closed After Thunder Debut

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It was fitting that Carmelo Anthony's first game with the Oklahoma City Thunder came against the New York Knicks, but the forward doesn't want to think about his past any more.

"Yeah, that chapter's closed. That chapter's closed. No more Knicks talk," Anthony said after the game, per Royce Young of ESPN.com. "We can just focus on the Thunder and moving forward and what we have to do as a team and organization. I can say that chapter's closed."

Anthony scored 22 points in a 105-84 win over his former team.

He made his first shot for the game's opening points:

Anthony spent 6.5 years with the Knicks, earning an All-Star appearance in every season, plus one scoring title. With the franchise struggling for a few years and headed for a rebuild, however, he was traded to the Thunder in September for a package highlighted by Enes Kanter.

The 33-year-old waived his no-trade clause to complete the deal, although he was clearly unhappy with the way he was treated by his old organization.

"There was no support from the organization," Anthony said Wednesday, per Marc Steinof the New York Times. "When you feel like you're on your own and then on top of that you feel like you're being pushed out..."

Considering the Thunder's talent with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, he appears to be in a much better situation for 2017-18.