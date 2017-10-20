Corey Seager Expected to Play in Game 1 of World Series After Back Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After missing the National League Championship Series with a back injury, Corey Seager should be able to help the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday he expects the shortstop to be available for Game 1 on Tuesday, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

The Dodgers clinched a spot in the World Series with their 11-1 Game 5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

Seager tweaked his back in the final game of the NLDS sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks. While it didn't appear to be much at the time, the injury was enough to keep him off the NLCS roster.

Los Angeles didn't seem to need him, however, as the squad took just five games to knock out the defending champions. The offense averaged 5.6 runs per game during the stretch.

Of course, adding Seager should only help as he has become one of the best young hitters in baseball. The 23-year-old has been an All-Star in each of his two full seasons in the majors, and he finished this year with 22 home runs and a .295 batting average.

His .854 OPS ranked second in the majors among shortstops behind only Zack Cozart.

Roberts said Seager felt "considerably better" Sunday, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. With an extra week of rest, the talented player should be ready to make a significant impact against either the Yankees or Astros.