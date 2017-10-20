Patrick Beverley Yells 'Weak Ass Motherf--Ker' After Win vs. Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Patrick Beverley Yells 'Weak Ass Motherf--Ker' After Win vs. Lonzo Ball, LakersOctober 20, 2017
Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley had an extremely NSFW reaction to his team's 108-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Beverley appeared to direct his emotion toward Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, saying, "Weak ass motherf--ker. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up."
Beverley declined to repeat what he said, per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi (Warning: linked tweet contains NSFW language):
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Patrick Beverley wasn't interested in hearing what he said or talking about what he said as he entered the locker room after the game. https://t.co/VhGIP9t4jO2017-10-20 05:40:19
Markazi also shared Beverley's comments about Ball from the locker room:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Patrick Beverley on playing Lonzo Ball tonight. https://t.co/qSeKcDcMSH2017-10-20 05:43:35
Beverley made it clear back in September he was taking Thursday's game seriously. He responded to a tweet by NBA on TNT that included comments from LaVar Ball about Stephen Curry not wanting to guard Lonzo:
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
But imma guard him the first game and we will see about that!!! @Lavarbigballer https://t.co/FXSIXjHGHP2017-9-15 22:40:42
Beverley sent a message to Ball in the first quarter when he bodied him to the floor for a personal foul:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Pat Bev welcoming Lonzo to the league 😂 https://t.co/LEBWMuJyG02017-10-20 03:10:31
The six-year veteran is considered a dogged defender on the perimeter, and he demonstrated why against the Lakers. He limited Ball to three points on 1-of-6 shooting. The No. 2 overall pick also had four assists and two turnovers.
The Lakers and Clippers are set to meet again Nov. 27 and have three more head-to-head matchups over the rest of the season. Based on his comments Thursday night, Beverley likely has those games already circled on his calendar.