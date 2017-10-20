Patrick Beverley Yells 'Weak Ass Motherf--Ker' After Win vs. Lonzo Ball, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley had an extremely NSFW reaction to his team's 108-92 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Beverley appeared to direct his emotion toward Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, saying, "Weak ass motherf--ker. Bring him out on the court with me and I will tear his ass up."

Beverley declined to repeat what he said, per ESPN.com's Arash Markazi (Warning: linked tweet contains NSFW language):

Markazi also shared Beverley's comments about Ball from the locker room:

Beverley made it clear back in September he was taking Thursday's game seriously. He responded to a tweet by NBA on TNT that included comments from LaVar Ball about Stephen Curry not wanting to guard Lonzo:

Beverley sent a message to Ball in the first quarter when he bodied him to the floor for a personal foul:

The six-year veteran is considered a dogged defender on the perimeter, and he demonstrated why against the Lakers. He limited Ball to three points on 1-of-6 shooting. The No. 2 overall pick also had four assists and two turnovers.

The Lakers and Clippers are set to meet again Nov. 27 and have three more head-to-head matchups over the rest of the season. Based on his comments Thursday night, Beverley likely has those games already circled on his calendar.