Aaron Rodgers Thanks Fans After Successful Surgery on Collarbone Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday after he underwent surgery to repair his collarbone.

In the caption for the photo, Rodgers said the procedure went well and thanked Packers fans "for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers":

This is the second time Rodgers has suffered the injury. He missed seven games in 2013 when he fractured the collarbone in his left shoulder. It's the right shoulder this time after he landed on it following a hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in last Sunday's 23-10 defeat.

The Packers announced after the game Rodgers could miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

Brett Hundley will take over as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The third-year passer went 18-of-33 for 157 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against Minnesota, and he attempted 10 passes in the NFL prior to this year.

Hundley spoke frankly about replacing Rodgers

"I've been doing this my whole life," he said, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "Aaron's a Hall of Famer, and I want to be a Hall of Famer one day. I will lead this team. We're all going to have fun, we're all going to go out there and play football. It's still football at the end of the day, and our goals are still in front of us."



Hundley could exceed expectations. Matt Cassel was an afterthought before he led the New England Patriots to an 11-5 record in 2008 after Tom Brady was lost for the year in Week 1.

But many Packers fans will hope Rodgers can make a speedy recovery and salvage the Packers' playoff hopes.