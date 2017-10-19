5-Star PG Jahvon Quinerly Decommits from Arizona amid FBI Probe

247 Sports

5-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly announced he is reopening his commitment amid an FBI probe into Arizona's basketball program Thursday:

Quinerly, who stars at Hudson Catholic in New Jersey, is 247 Sports' No. 19 overall prospect in the 2018 class. He's the fifth-ranked point guard in his class and third-best player in the state of New Jersey.



ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that Quinerly's family has obtained an attorney amid the federal probe into Arizona. Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson was one of the four coaches arrested following a federal investigation into college basketball corruption.

A recruit matching Quinerly's description is named in the FBI report as having accepted $15,000 from Richardson. Quinerly declined to confirm or deny whether he or his family accepted any money.

Arizona coach Sean Miller recently spoke with Quinerly and expressed disappointment with the situation.

"He was upset as well," Quinerly said. "We had a brief conversation, and it was about just me becoming the best player I can be for this high school season and being ready for the next level."

De-committing to Arizona may be a formality before a full investigation into Quinerly's eligibility is launched. If he's found to have taken money from any NCAA-related personnel, it's possible he may never play college basketball.