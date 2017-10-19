Terrell Owens Suing Workout Company F45 over Financial Dispute

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former NFL receiver Terrell Owens filed a lawsuit against workout studio F45, claiming it has failed to pay him more than $700,000 in unpaid wages.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Owens says he agreed to appear in a promotional video for $15,000, which both sides say was paid. Owens says F45 was supposed to pay him an additional $25,000 for each of the first 25 gyms opened and an additional $5,000 for every opening thereafter.

F45 has at least 45 gyms in the United States. Owens says the company has yet to pay him any of the bonus money.

He is asking for at least $725,000 in damages.

The co-CEO of F45 denied the allegations, saying, "everything that's been lodged is a total fabrication of the truth." The company says it plans to countersue Owens for the false claims.

"We're not a company that doesn't pay our bills," the co-CEO told TMZ.