    Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

    Chris RolingFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2017

    CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 08: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts against the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    If Thursday Night Football is any sign, Week 7 in NFL fantasy football will be quite the rollercoaster. 

    It wasn't easy to pick which members of the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders to target. But the latter's Amari Cooper certainly didn't come to mind after a miserable first six games of the season, including three sub-one point performances. 

    So naturally he scored 33 against the Chiefs. 

    It might just be one of those weeks. With a few huge matchups on the schedule, here's a look at a rankings guide based on Yahoo standard leagues. 

                  

    Week 7 Schedule

    Arizona at L.A. Rams 

    Baltimore at Minnesota

    Carolina  at Chicago

    Jacksonville  at Indianapolis

    New Orleans at Green Bay 

    N.Y. Jets at Miami 

    Tampa Bay at Buffalo 

    Tennessee  at Cleveland

    Dallas  at San Francisco 

    Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

    Denver at L.A. Chargers 

    Seattle at N.Y. Giants 

    Atlanta at New England 

    Washington at Philadelphia

            

    Quarterbacks

    PlayerProjected Points
    Tom Brady21
    Dak Prescott20
    Drew Brees19
    Matt Ryan18
    Tyrod Taylor17
    Kirk Cousins17
    Cam Newton16
    Russell Wilson16
    Marcus Mariota15
    Jameis Winston15
    Carson Wentz14
    Carson Palmer12
    Ben Roethlisberger12
    Jared Goff12
    Blake Bortles12
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Now might be the time to bank on yet another huge game from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. 

    The usual suspects will have big weeks, but Prescott has managed to fly under the radar this year despite three consecutive performances at more than 22 points, including most recently hitting 30.74 before a Week 6 bye. 

    Prescott gets to come out of said bye with an extra week of prep for a trip to San Francisco. There, he'll face a 49ers defense allowing the seventh-most points to his position on average, so another big day seems likely. 

    It's a similar story for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He too hits this week coming out of a bye, yet he hasn't been as flashy. He has yet to hit the 20-point mark, and his pre-bye performance was a 9.94-point dud. 

    The clouds seem ready to clear, though, as Taylor gets to relax at home against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowing the fourth-most points to quarterbacks. He might not have the greatest weapons around him, but even Mike Glennon put up nearly 30 points on the Buccaneers. 

                

    Running Backs

    PlayerProjected Points
    Le'Veon Bell22
    Leonard Fournette20
    Adrian Peterson20
    LeSean McCoy18
    Devonta Freeman17
    Ezekiel Elliott17
    Todd Gurley15
    Mark Ingram14
    C.J. Anderson13
    Jordan Howard12
    Carlos Hyde12
    Jerick McKinnon12
    Jay Ajayi12
    Doug Martin11
    Melvin Gordon11
    DeMarco Murray11
    Alvin Kamara11
    Christian McCaffrey11
    Chris Thompson10
    Tevin Coleman10
    Joe Mixon10
    LeGarrette Blount10
    Derrick Henry8
    Aaron Jones8
    Matt Forte8
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    If he plays, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette could have the top outright performance this week at his position. We'd say overall, but the Cooper breakout game could be untouchable. 

    Fournette looks like a fresher version of Adrian Peterson, and he announced his debut in the fantasy realm with an 18.4-point outburst in Week 1. Since, he's gone over that mark three more times, including a dip above 30. 

    Another trip north of the mark wouldn't come as a surprise this week against an Indianapolis Colts defense surrendering the second-most points to the position. Fournette simply needs to be on the field, though it sounds like he will be despite an injury scare last week, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

    And please, please don't sleep on Peterson. 

    AP's debut last week with the Arizona Cardinals wasn't an anomaly. Maybe he doesn't hit 25.4 points every week, but he's a good fit in the offense and looks like his usual self. 

    It's great news for owners, but bad news for a Los Angeles Rams defense allowing the outright most points to fantasy backs on average. 

    Sometimes it just writes itself. 

               

    Wide Receivers

    PlayerProjected Points
    A.J. Green22
    Julio Jones18
    Antonio Brown17
    Mike Evans16
    Dez Bryant15
    Michael Thomas14
    Brandin Cooks14
    Larry Fitzgerald14
    Chris Hogan13
    Demaryius Thomas13
    Jordy Nelson12
    T.Y. Hilton12
    Alshon Jeffery12
    Adam Thielen12
    Jarvis Landry11
    Pierre Garcon11
    Kelvin Benjamin11
    Keenan Allen11
    Doug Baldwin11
    Davante Adams10
    Rishard Matthews10
    Devin Funchess9
    DeSean Jackson9
    Terrelle Pryor8
    John Brown8
    Nelson Agholor8
    Danny Amendola8
    Jermaine Kearse8
    Devante Parker7
    JuJu Smith-Schuster7
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Don't get scared of A.J. Green now. 

    The Cincinnati Bengals star wideout might sit in what looks like a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers—they allow the fewest points to wideouts on average so far. 

    But this is one of those misleading "bad" matchups. At quarterback, the Steelers have faced the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota's backup, a player eventually benched, Joe Flacco and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Therefore, wideout numbers against the unit won't be great. 

    Did anyone mention Green dominates his rival? He has 82 or more yards in four of their past five meetings with three touchdowns and a 224-yard outburst. 

    Don't be afraid of Dez Bryant, Prescott's top weapon, either. Bryant has been a dud so far this year, failing to even hit the 12-point mark in a game. Targets haven't helped either, seeing as he's been anywhere from two in a game to 16. 

    Still, the 49ers allow the 11th-most points to wideouts, and Bryant figures to be a huge part of the game plan given the obvious weakness.

               

    Tight Ends

    PlayerProjected Points
    Rob Gronkowski12
    Zach Ertz11
    Kyle Rudolph10
    Delanie Walker10
    Evan Engram10
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins9
    Hunter Henry9
    Austin Hooper8
    Jordan Reed8
    Jimmy Graham7
    Cameron Brate7
    Jason Witten7
    George Kittle7
    Zach Miller6
    Jack Doyle6
    Author's projections. *If he plays.

    Don't stop believing in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz now. 

    Ertz has easily been fantasy's best tight end this year, scoring at least eight points in every game and seeing double-digit targets in three games. He has three scores over his last two appearances, too. 

    Long story short, Ertz shouldn't have a problem torching a soft Washington Redskins defense that permits the fifth-most points to the position. He hit the Redskins for eight catches on as many targets for 9.3 points to start the season. 

    And though the quarterback situation has been a question mark for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, he's consistently getting looks and slotting as a must-have option in the right situation. 

    With nine targets apiece over his last two outings and a game against the Baltimore Ravens—a unit allowing the third-most points to his position—Rudolph looks poised to have his best game of the season to date.

              

    Defense/Special Teams

    UnitProjected Points
    Jacksonville Jaguars12
    Seattle Seahawks10
    Tennessee Titans9
    Denver Broncos9
    Carolina Panthers8
    Pittsburgh Steelers7
    Buffalo Bills7
    Minnesota Vikings6
    Baltimore Ravens6
    Los Angeles Rams6
    Author's projections.

    It's a Tennessee Titans sort of week in this regard. 

    Well, it's a Browns week really. Cleveland, as expected, permits the most points to opposing defenses on average. This week, the big winner here is the Titans. 

    Those Titans only have nine sacks on the year, but four interceptions and six forced fumbles shows a knack for hopping all over bad play. 

    The Browns offer plenty of that as they turn back to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer after just one game away from him. Owners can expect at least a few turnovers in a low-scoring affair. 

                

    Kickers

    PlayerProjected Points
    Matt Bryant11
    Stephen Gostkowski10
    Dan Bailey9
    Jake Elliott9
    Justin Tucker8
    Will Lutz7
    Graham Gano7
    Ryan Succop6
    Greg Zuerlein6
    Mason Crosby6
    Author's projections.

    Why stop banking on the Cowboys now? 

    Kicker Dan Bailey looks like he's in a great spot against the 49ers as well. It helps that he's already one of the most consistent performers at the position, having scored at least six points in four of his five games. There's a high of 15 in there for good measure. 

    Bailey now gets a 49ers team allowing the second-most points to kickers on average, with four of the six kickers faced hitting double-digit production. 

    While guaranteeing 10 or more points might be unwise, it certainly seems Bailey's stock continues to head in that direction. 

             

    All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. 

