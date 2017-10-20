Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If Thursday Night Football is any sign, Week 7 in NFL fantasy football will be quite the rollercoaster.

It wasn't easy to pick which members of the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders to target. But the latter's Amari Cooper certainly didn't come to mind after a miserable first six games of the season, including three sub-one point performances.

So naturally he scored 33 against the Chiefs.

It might just be one of those weeks. With a few huge matchups on the schedule, here's a look at a rankings guide based on Yahoo standard leagues.

Week 7 Schedule

Arizona at L.A. Rams

Baltimore at Minnesota

Carolina at Chicago

Jacksonville at Indianapolis

New Orleans at Green Bay

N.Y. Jets at Miami

Tampa Bay at Buffalo

Tennessee at Cleveland

Dallas at San Francisco

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

Denver at L.A. Chargers

Seattle at N.Y. Giants

Atlanta at New England

Washington at Philadelphia

Quarterbacks

Player Projected Points Tom Brady 21 Dak Prescott 20 Drew Brees 19 Matt Ryan 18 Tyrod Taylor 17 Kirk Cousins 17 Cam Newton 16 Russell Wilson 16 Marcus Mariota 15 Jameis Winston 15 Carson Wentz 14 Carson Palmer 12 Ben Roethlisberger 12 Jared Goff 12 Blake Bortles 12 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Now might be the time to bank on yet another huge game from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The usual suspects will have big weeks, but Prescott has managed to fly under the radar this year despite three consecutive performances at more than 22 points, including most recently hitting 30.74 before a Week 6 bye.

Prescott gets to come out of said bye with an extra week of prep for a trip to San Francisco. There, he'll face a 49ers defense allowing the seventh-most points to his position on average, so another big day seems likely.

It's a similar story for Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He too hits this week coming out of a bye, yet he hasn't been as flashy. He has yet to hit the 20-point mark, and his pre-bye performance was a 9.94-point dud.

The clouds seem ready to clear, though, as Taylor gets to relax at home against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowing the fourth-most points to quarterbacks. He might not have the greatest weapons around him, but even Mike Glennon put up nearly 30 points on the Buccaneers.

Running Backs

Player Projected Points Le'Veon Bell 22 Leonard Fournette 20 Adrian Peterson 20 LeSean McCoy 18 Devonta Freeman 17 Ezekiel Elliott 17 Todd Gurley 15 Mark Ingram 14 C.J. Anderson 13 Jordan Howard 12 Carlos Hyde 12 Jerick McKinnon 12 Jay Ajayi 12 Doug Martin 11 Melvin Gordon 11 DeMarco Murray 11 Alvin Kamara 11 Christian McCaffrey 11 Chris Thompson 10 Tevin Coleman 10 Joe Mixon 10 LeGarrette Blount 10 Derrick Henry 8 Aaron Jones 8 Matt Forte 8 Author's projections. *If he plays.

If he plays, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette could have the top outright performance this week at his position. We'd say overall, but the Cooper breakout game could be untouchable.

Fournette looks like a fresher version of Adrian Peterson, and he announced his debut in the fantasy realm with an 18.4-point outburst in Week 1. Since, he's gone over that mark three more times, including a dip above 30.

Another trip north of the mark wouldn't come as a surprise this week against an Indianapolis Colts defense surrendering the second-most points to the position. Fournette simply needs to be on the field, though it sounds like he will be despite an injury scare last week, according to Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

And please, please don't sleep on Peterson.

AP's debut last week with the Arizona Cardinals wasn't an anomaly. Maybe he doesn't hit 25.4 points every week, but he's a good fit in the offense and looks like his usual self.

It's great news for owners, but bad news for a Los Angeles Rams defense allowing the outright most points to fantasy backs on average.

Sometimes it just writes itself.

Wide Receivers

Player Projected Points A.J. Green 22 Julio Jones 18 Antonio Brown 17 Mike Evans 16 Dez Bryant 15 Michael Thomas 14 Brandin Cooks 14 Larry Fitzgerald 14 Chris Hogan 13 Demaryius Thomas 13 Jordy Nelson 12 T.Y. Hilton 12 Alshon Jeffery 12 Adam Thielen 12 Jarvis Landry 11 Pierre Garcon 11 Kelvin Benjamin 11 Keenan Allen 11 Doug Baldwin 11 Davante Adams 10 Rishard Matthews 10 Devin Funchess 9 DeSean Jackson 9 Terrelle Pryor 8 John Brown 8 Nelson Agholor 8 Danny Amendola 8 Jermaine Kearse 8 Devante Parker 7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 7 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Don't get scared of A.J. Green now.

The Cincinnati Bengals star wideout might sit in what looks like a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers—they allow the fewest points to wideouts on average so far.

But this is one of those misleading "bad" matchups. At quarterback, the Steelers have faced the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota's backup, a player eventually benched, Joe Flacco and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Therefore, wideout numbers against the unit won't be great.

Did anyone mention Green dominates his rival? He has 82 or more yards in four of their past five meetings with three touchdowns and a 224-yard outburst.

Don't be afraid of Dez Bryant, Prescott's top weapon, either. Bryant has been a dud so far this year, failing to even hit the 12-point mark in a game. Targets haven't helped either, seeing as he's been anywhere from two in a game to 16.

Still, the 49ers allow the 11th-most points to wideouts, and Bryant figures to be a huge part of the game plan given the obvious weakness.

Tight Ends

Player Projected Points Rob Gronkowski 12 Zach Ertz 11 Kyle Rudolph 10 Delanie Walker 10 Evan Engram 10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins 9 Hunter Henry 9 Austin Hooper 8 Jordan Reed 8 Jimmy Graham 7 Cameron Brate 7 Jason Witten 7 George Kittle 7 Zach Miller 6 Jack Doyle 6 Author's projections. *If he plays.

Don't stop believing in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz now.

Ertz has easily been fantasy's best tight end this year, scoring at least eight points in every game and seeing double-digit targets in three games. He has three scores over his last two appearances, too.

Long story short, Ertz shouldn't have a problem torching a soft Washington Redskins defense that permits the fifth-most points to the position. He hit the Redskins for eight catches on as many targets for 9.3 points to start the season.

And though the quarterback situation has been a question mark for Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, he's consistently getting looks and slotting as a must-have option in the right situation.

With nine targets apiece over his last two outings and a game against the Baltimore Ravens—a unit allowing the third-most points to his position—Rudolph looks poised to have his best game of the season to date.

Defense/Special Teams

Unit Projected Points Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Seattle Seahawks 10 Tennessee Titans 9 Denver Broncos 9 Carolina Panthers 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 Buffalo Bills 7 Minnesota Vikings 6 Baltimore Ravens 6 Los Angeles Rams 6 Author's projections.

It's a Tennessee Titans sort of week in this regard.

Well, it's a Browns week really. Cleveland, as expected, permits the most points to opposing defenses on average. This week, the big winner here is the Titans.

Those Titans only have nine sacks on the year, but four interceptions and six forced fumbles shows a knack for hopping all over bad play.

The Browns offer plenty of that as they turn back to rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer after just one game away from him. Owners can expect at least a few turnovers in a low-scoring affair.

Kickers

Player Projected Points Matt Bryant 11 Stephen Gostkowski 10 Dan Bailey 9 Jake Elliott 9 Justin Tucker 8 Will Lutz 7 Graham Gano 7 Ryan Succop 6 Greg Zuerlein 6 Mason Crosby 6 Author's projections.

Why stop banking on the Cowboys now?

Kicker Dan Bailey looks like he's in a great spot against the 49ers as well. It helps that he's already one of the most consistent performers at the position, having scored at least six points in four of his five games. There's a high of 15 in there for good measure.

Bailey now gets a 49ers team allowing the second-most points to kickers on average, with four of the six kickers faced hitting double-digit production.

While guaranteeing 10 or more points might be unwise, it certainly seems Bailey's stock continues to head in that direction.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.