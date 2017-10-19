Michael Crabtree, Donald Penn Get into Shoving Match on Sideline vs. Chiefs

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders were involved in a small scuffle with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of Thursday's game, but a few players followed it up with an altercation on the sidelines.

Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree and offensive tackle Donald Penn were shoving each other before offensive line coach Mike Tice broke it up, via Pro Football Talk.

The incident took place shortly after Marshawn Lynch was ejected for making contact with an official, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While it is unknown what started the scuffle, Crabtree and Penn have been teammates for the past three years with the Raiders.

Penn is in his fourth year with the organization after spending his previous seven years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has not missed a game since entering the league in 2007 and has started every one since his second year in the league.

He earned his second Pro Bowl appearance of his career last season.

Crabtree has been a consistent option at receiver after an up-and-down career with the San Francisco 49ers. He had at least 900 yards and eight touchdowns in each of his first two seasons and could reach those marks again in 2017 if he can stay healthy.