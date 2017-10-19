Thunder Blow out Knicks as Carmelo Anthony Scores 22 Points in Debut

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Hoodies up, Knicks down.

Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points in his first game against his former team and Russell Westbrook added a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder breezed their way to a 105-84 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Anthony, who went full Hoodie Melo in pregame warmups and at times on the bench, knocked down the Thunder's first shot of the game and played with a fervor on both ends of the floor. While he went on a bit of a shooting slump early in the game, he remained an active defender at the 4 spot and eventually got things going on the offensive end.

Melo was making his Thunder debut against his old team after a fraught summer exit from New York. Disillusioned by his treatment by former Knicks president Phil Jackson, Anthony sought a trade, first to the Houston Rockets and then a short list of suitors that eventually led him to OKC.

“I was always, ‘I’m going to put my trust in Phil, I’m going to put my trust in Phil,’” Anthony told reporters Wednesday. “That diminished after a while. I’m out here doing everything I can and I’m still getting stabbed in the back. I’m not trusting in that anymore.”

Anthony said he looked forward to playing his old team because it fully closed the chapter on his time with the Knicks. He played nearly six-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks, making seven All-Star appearances.