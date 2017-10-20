Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill and More Fantasy Reaction from Chiefs vs. Raiders

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A high-scoring Thursday night battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders helped a lot of fantasy teams assuming you had the right players in your lineup.

Amari Cooper finally broke out after weeks of disappointment, while Tyreek Hill once again showcased his big-play ability. Each quarterback also racked up the fantasy points with plenty of long touchdown passes.

What you need to figure out is which of these performances were flukes and which were here to stay. Here is what you need to know about the top players following the Raiders' dramatic 31-30 win from Thursday.

Amari Cooper Finally Breaks Out

In case anyone forgot Cooper was still good, he reminded everyone with by far his best game of the season Thursday.

The third-year player caught two long touchdown passes in the first quarter for 38 and 45 yards, finishing with 11 catches for 210 yards.

This was met by disappointment that he hadn't done that earlier:

He entered the week with just 146 receiving yards in six games, including just 51 yards in his last four. If you were able to buy low, congrats. If you haven't yet, you probably missed your opportunity.

Not every game is going to be as incredible as this, but with Derek Carr healthy, he should have more good games going forward than bad ones. He remains an important part of the Raiders offense and should remain in fantasy lineups.

Although it helped that Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was mostly covering Michael Crabtree, Cooper deserves plenty of credit for his effort to get himself open and make plays.

Jumbled Raiders Backfield

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch was ejected in the first half for making contact with an official, and it remains to be seen whether there will be further discipline. This created more uncertainty in what was an already confusing backfield situation.

Adding in his two carries for nine yards against the Chiefs, Lynch is averaging 3.7 yards per carry and hasn't seen more than 13 touches in a game since Week 1. This has allowed Jalen Richard to earn a bigger role within the offense, and he came through with 31 rushing yards on nine carries plus four catches for 45 yards.

However, DeAndre Washington remains in the picture and got his most significant action this season with nine rushes for 33 yards to go with three catches for seven yards.

It was Washington who got the ball at the goal line, and he helped the Raiders forget their starter was out of the game:

No matter what happens, Lynch isn't going away. Even after a slow start to the year, he is still extremely talented and is the best between-the-tackles runner on the roster. Both Richard and Washington are a bit undersized at 5'8" and are best used as change-of-pace backs.

Having multiple options is great for the Raiders, but the unknown makes it a situation to avoid in fantasy leagues if possible.

Tyreek Hill Does it Again

Unlike Kareem Hunt or Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill is a tougher player to trust in lineups on a weekly basis.

Entering the week, the receiver had three games of over 60 yards and a touchdown (including his punt return in Week 5) as well as three games of fewer than 45 yards and no scores. In standard leagues, this is enough to cost you some matchups.

Week 7 was one of his good ones, though, as he ended up with six catches for 125 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown.

NFL Research showed his big-play ability throughout his short career:

Scoring 16 touchdowns in 23 games is also nothing to scoff at.

The Chiefs do everything they can to get Hill the ball, including with rush attempts and punt returns, and it always seems to be just a matter of time until he breaks off a long score. He can change a game in real life with one play, and the same is true in fantasy.

Unless you have much better options, his upside means he is a must-start regardless of matchup.

Room For Another Chiefs Receiver?

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Alex Smith doesn't seem to be slowing down this season. While he was always considered a game-manager, he is becoming a fantasy star with 342 yards and three touchdowns Thursday, his third three-touchdown game of the year.

This could be enough to justify another fantasy player in the Chiefs offense besides Hunt, Kelce and Hill.

Albert Wilson came through with the most exciting play of the game, grabbing this deflection for a 63-yard touchdown:

While luck had a lot to do with this, he has performed well this year by coming through in big moments. Entering the day, 11 of his 16 catches went for first downs.

However, the player to keep an eye on is Demarcus Robinson. He only caught one of his five targets last week but fared much better against the Raiders with five catches for 69 yards. He matched Hill for a team-high eight targets.

Cian Fahey of ESPN discussed the young player's talent:

Unlike Hill or Wilson, Robinson has good size at 6'1", 203 pounds, and this has led to more playing time as the year progressed. He led all Chiefs receivers with 49 out of 54 snaps last week, per Pro Football Reference, and followed it up with 21 more snaps than anyone else against the Raiders, per Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus.

It is too early to trust him in lineups, but Robinson is someone you should add now before he truly blows up.