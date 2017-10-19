Venus Williams Reportedly Willing to Speak to Lawyers About Fatal Car Accident

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Venus Williams has reportedly agreed to speak to the lawyers of Jerome Barson, who died following a June car crash involving the tennis superstar, according to TMZ.

"After months of avoiding our repeated requests for deposition and after requesting the court order the same, we are pleased that Ms. Williams realized the importance of her testimony in this very serious case," attorney Michael Steinger said.

Williams has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

Williams had originally been considered liable in the crash after witnesses saw her run a red light before colliding with another car. The driver spent time in the hospital, while the passenger, 78-year-old Barson, died two weeks later.

TMZ reported last week Williams blames the accident on a third driver who drove away after making an illegal turn.

The 37-year-old was unharmed in the accident.