Alexa Bliss Talks Nia Jax's Leave of Absence, Says She'll 'Absolutely' Be Back

Credit: WWE.com

Alexa Bliss discussed Nia Jax's absence from WWE Thursday, telling the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski that Jax simply needed a break from the grind that is the WWE schedule.

"Whatever she is going through, I wouldn't necessarily call it a leave of absence," Bliss said. "She's taking some time off because our schedule is very grueling. It's very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can't do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired."

Bliss also played down the significance of Jax's absence, saying she had taken "a few resets" during her time in NXT that went unnoticed by wrestling fans.



Regarding whether Jax will return, Bliss affirmatively said, "Absolutely, no doubt in my mind."

Jax hasn't wrestled since the Oct. 2 edition of Raw when she lost to Mickie James.

With rumors swirling she had walked out of the company altogether, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Tuesday that Jax had taken a personal leave of absence for an undisclosed amount of time.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported Jax had grown upset with the direction of her character on WWE programming as well as her earnings from WWE. Barrasso speculated the fact the 33-year-old is a cousin to The Rock could make WWE more amenable to her requests.

Taking into account Barrasso's report and Bliss' comments, it would appear WWE fans haven't seen the last of Jax.

