WWE TLC 2017 Matches: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017 will be the ninth installment in the event's history, and it airs live Sunday night from Target Center in Minneapolis at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to Friday night, there was little buzz surrounding the show because of a stunning lack of star power and poor build. However, the complexion of the card changed when WWE announced that Kurt Angle and AJ Styles were set to replace Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt in their respective matches because of medical issues.

Although The Shield's reunion has been put on the back burner, the fact Angle is wrestling in a WWE ring for the first time in more than a decade is incredibly exciting. As if that weren't awesome enough, Styles and Finn Balor will meet in a dream match at TLC, which is a vast improvement over Balor's previously scheduled contest with Wyatt.

Outside of Asuka's in-ring debut against Emma, the rest of the card doesn't have much to offer, but fans will be counting on those top two matches to carry the event. It could prove to be the sleeper show of 2017 when all is said and done if the right booking decisions are made.

Prior to the Raw-exclusive event, let's look at which Superstars will reign supreme and build momentum ahead of Survivor Series. These are the predictions that matter most.