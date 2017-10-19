Joel Embiid Says He's Ready to Play Games on Back-to-Back Nights

Joel Embiid Says He's Ready to Play Games on Back-to-Back NightsOctober 19, 2017
The Philadelphia 76ers are being careful to monitor Joel Embiid's minutes, but the star center feels he is ready to take on a bigger role.
Following the 76ers' practice Thursday, Embiid said he's hoping to be cleared to play in back-to-back games.
“I’m actually going to ask [Philadelphia's medical staff] the question,” he said, via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Hopefully I get to play in back-to-backs.”
Embiid also noted his body feels good following Philadelphia's 120-115 loss to the Washington Wizards in Wednesday's season opener.
“Yesterday I played, and my body feels great today,” he said. “My knee feels amazing. So I feel like if I have to play today, I would play depending on how I feel. But I feel like I’m ready.”
76ers head coach Brett Brown told reporters Monday he expected to limit Embiid's minutes "somewhere like in the teens" early in the season.
Embiid wasn't happy to hear about a potential minutes restriction.
"That's f--king bulls--t," he said Tuesday, via Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I wish I was playing more minutes. I think I'm ready for more than I don't know whatever number they have."
It wasn't a hard-line stance by the Sixers, since Embiid wound up playing 27 minutes against the Wizards, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
After being drafted No. 3 overall in 2014, Embiid missed each of his first two seasons due to complications from a broken foot suffered prior to the draft. He appeared in 31 games last season before being shut down in February with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The promising big man averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in just over 25 minutes per game.
