ESPN College Gameday 2017: Week 8 Location Hosts, TV Schedule and Predictions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

After a fun trip to the FCS to watch James Madison take care of business against Villanova, the ESPN College GameDay crew next tackles Big Ten territory just in time for a collision between the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Those Nittany Lions remain undefeated and hope a white out at home in front of more than 106,000 fans will be enough to hold off a one-loss Wolverines team that laughed them out of the building a year ago.

It's no easy task, home advantage or not, considering the elite defense Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines bring into hostile territory. Penn State is used to putting up gaudy numbers, but a visit from Michigan is a tough way to start a three-game stretch also featuring Ohio State and Michigan State.

Below, let's outline everything to know surrounding the contest with Big Ten and postseason implications.

College GameDay Week 8 Info

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Watch: ESPN, Game on ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

The Nittany Lions aren't used to opposing defenses stopping the Saquon Barkley-led attack long.

Barkley is a superstar and obvious household name by now thanks to his 649 yards and six touchdowns on a 6.4 per-carry average. He's hardly seen 100 carries, yet the threat alone has been enough to help quarterback Trace McSorley complete 67 percent of his passes on the way to 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns.

For fun, here is a visualization of Penn State's point totals so far this season:

52

33

56

21

45

31

The highest an opponent has scored against the Nittany Lions? Nineteen.

So yes, it's understandable if most enter this contest thinking the Wolverines are major underdogs—they are. It's going to take some nifty work just to come up with an attack that can hopefully keep pace:

Offensively, the Wolverines have four total passing touchdowns and six interceptions. They've attempted 164 passes to 255 rushes. And while three names have a minimum of 67 carries, only one back has scored more than two touchdowns.

Michigan's defense, at least, isn't intimidated by the precarious situation.

"I think we are getting better each week," Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "I think we are really starting to create our own identity and are starting to really gain an understanding of who we are as a defense. I think that is really important."

When all else fails, Michigan can lean on the fact it has owned this series as of late, taking the last three, including last year's 49-10 laugher.

Penn State and more than 100,000 fans will have something to say about that, though.

Prediction

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

There is zero margin of error here for the Wolverines, which would help explain why the oddsmakers have them as 9.5-point underdogs, according to Odds Shark.

It's hard to argue the point. Barkley and an explosive offense command all the headlines, but it's important not to forget just how great the Penn State defense has looked this year. In a loud environment against a Michigan offense without a threatening passing attack, pulling ahead and forcing the Wolverines out of their comfort zone is a viable strategy.

The points might be down in this one, but not enough for a struggling offense to pull off an upset in one of the nation's toughest venues at night. Look for Barkley and the Penn State offense to sit on a lead for most of the night.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Michigan 20

Stats and information via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.