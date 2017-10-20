MLB Playoffs 2017: Updated LCS Bracket, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series after defeating the Chicago Cubs in five games. The question is who will join them from the American League.

While the New York Yankees have a 3-2 advantage heading into Game 6, the Houston Astros aren't going away after winning 101 games during the regular season. Even after losing three in a row, the return to Minute Maid Park could shift momentum back toward the Astros for the final two games of the series.

The Dodgers were able to close out their series on the road with an 11-1 victory Thursday night, reaching the World Series for the first time since 1988. It's been eight years since the last Yankees pennant, but they will try to follow suit with one more victory.

American League Championship Series

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Game 6: Oct. 20 at 8:08 p.m. ET; Fox Sports 1

Game 7: Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET; Fox Sports 1

Live stream available at FoxSportsGo.com.

It's pretty amazing the Yankees can be one win away from the World Series after being left for dead so many times this postseason.

They fell behind in the wild-card game against the Twins, they went down 0-2 in the NLDS against the Indians and then fell behind 0-2 again this series. Each time, they have responded with some of the best baseball they have played all year.

Buster Olney of ESPN noted how well the starting rotation has performed over the past two series:

The offense has also stepped up its performance, as A.J. Herrmann of YES showed:

Aaron Judge, Didi Gregorius and Gary Sanchez have created a feared trio in the middle of the Yankees order. Adding in a trustworthy back of the bullpen and plenty of momentum, and this is a tough team to beat.

With that said, the series now shifts back to Houston where the Astros are 4-0 this postseason. The Yankees are 1-4 on the road and were the only playoff team to have a losing record away from home this season.

Veteran Carlos Beltran has taken it upon himself to remind his teammates that they only need two wins to take the series.

"I just don't want people to feel down," the 40-year-old said, per Pedro Maura of the Los Angeles Times. "If you get caught up in the hype and the crowd, it could get into your head. We have a lot of young guys in here who are in their first or second time in the playoffs, and they can get caught up in that."

New York will also have to try to solve Justin Verlander in Game 6, who is coming off a complete game in his last outing with 13 strikeouts and just one run allowed. He has a 2.04 ERA in three appearances this postseason, including one out of the bullpen in Game 5 of the ALDS.

Although the Yankees still have Luis Severino and C.C. Sabathia ready to go in the next two games, nothing is guaranteed as the series comes to a close.