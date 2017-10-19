    Michigan St. RB LJ Scott Arrested for Driving Without Valid License

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 14: LJ Scott #3 of the Michigan State Spartans carries the ball against Adekunle Ayinde #4 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the game on October 14, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Spartans defeated the Gophers 30-27. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
    Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

    Michigan State running back LJ Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving on a suspended license, the seventh time he has been held on a similar charge.

    Scott, 21, was released on personal recognizance bond, East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly told Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.

    The charge carries a maximum of up to one year in jail because Scott had been convicted of a similar charge in the past. He has been charged with driving without a license or on a suspended license six times since the beginning of 2016.

    Most of those charges have been later reduced via plea deals. It's unclear why Scott's license was initially suspended.

    A Michigan State spokesperson did not comment when reached by Haxel.

    Scott, a junior, has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season. The school has given no indication whether he will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Indiana. 

