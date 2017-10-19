Michigan St. RB LJ Scott Arrested for Driving Without Valid License

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Michigan State running back LJ Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving on a suspended license, the seventh time he has been held on a similar charge.

Scott, 21, was released on personal recognizance bond, East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly told Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.

The charge carries a maximum of up to one year in jail because Scott had been convicted of a similar charge in the past. He has been charged with driving without a license or on a suspended license six times since the beginning of 2016.

Most of those charges have been later reduced via plea deals. It's unclear why Scott's license was initially suspended.

A Michigan State spokesperson did not comment when reached by Haxel.

Scott, a junior, has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season. The school has given no indication whether he will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Indiana.

