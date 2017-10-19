Michigan St. RB LJ Scott Arrested for Driving Without Valid License

Michigan St. RB LJ Scott Arrested for Driving Without Valid LicenseOctober 19, 2017
Michigan State running back LJ Scott was arrested Wednesday for driving on a suspended license, the seventh time he has been held on a similar charge.
Scott, 21, was released on personal recognizance bond, East Lansing Police spokesman Lt. Chad Connelly told Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal.
The charge carries a maximum of up to one year in jail because Scott had been convicted of a similar charge in the past. He has been charged with driving without a license or on a suspended license six times since the beginning of 2016.
Most of those charges have been later reduced via plea deals. It's unclear why Scott's license was initially suspended.
A Michigan State spokesperson did not comment when reached by Haxel.
Scott, a junior, has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns this season. The school has given no indication whether he will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Indiana.
🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥
Bryce Love for Six
Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri
Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown
Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4
Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves
Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6
Punt Goes Wrong
Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House
Rutgers's Washignton Makes Catch Between His Legs
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 4
Florida TD Overturned as Fumble and Touchback
Texas A&M Player Flips the Birds
College Football's Biggest Hits from Week 2
Jake Olson, Blind Since 12, Snaps in Live Game
Texas Pick-6, Blocked FG for TD vs. Maryland
Wyoming Punt Fail
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 1
Felder's Film Room: FSU Has the QB, but Does It Have Weapons to Upset Alabama?
College Football Hype Tape
It's Been the Offseason of Gains for These College Football Stars