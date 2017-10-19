Teddy Bridgewater Says He'll Play in '17; Teammate Calls Him 'Black Joe Montana'

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater thinks he'll play a game in 2017 and has apparently already turned heads during his return to practice.

On Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reported the news regarding the quarterback's belief he will see the field this year, although she noted he "isn't circling a particular date or game on the schedule he could be ready for if needed."

Instead, Bridgewater called his return to practice Wednesday a "mini milestone" on his road back from a dislocated left knee, torn ACL and torn ligaments he suffered in practice before the 2016 season.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press on Thursday, wide receiver Jarius Wright said Bridgewater looked "like a black Joe Montana" during practice.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs echoed the sentiment, saying the Louisville product resembled "Joe Montana" on the field, per Cronin.

It may be a while until Vikings fans have the chance to see the 24-year-old on the field again.

Cronin noted the team plans to gradually work Bridgewater back into practice while head coach Mike Zimmer evaluates if the QB has the mobility to protect himself from further injury.

"It could be just completing a pass down the field or making a sudden movement in the pocket," Bridgewater said of the step-by-step process back. "Just going to look for little things each day to do whatever I can to get back to who I was before and even better."

Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Radio shared one of those steps from Bridgewater:

In light of the plan, Cronin granted he will likely stay on the physically unable to perform list for 17 days as Minnesota decides whether he will be activated or placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign.

The Vikings could use the stability at the position, considering Coller reported Sam Bradford hasn't practiced since he left last Monday's game against the Chicago Bears. Coller noted an NFL Network report indicated Bradford underwent a procedure on his knee.

Minnesota has been using Case Keenum in his place, and he led it to a win over the Bears after Bradford exited and a victory over the Green Bay Packers, although counterpart Aaron Rodgers exited with a broken collarbone in the first quarter.