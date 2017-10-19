Antonio Nogueira Pulled from UFC Fight Night Bout for Failed Drug Test

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira has been taken off the UFC Fight Night card on Dec. 16 when he was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier due to a potential drug test failure.

Per a statement from UFC, Nogueira was informed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday of a potential violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test on Sept. 28.

UFC noted it will be seeking a replacement opponent for Cannonier for the fight that will take place in Winnipeg, Canada.

Per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Nogueira denied any wrongdoing in a post on his official Instagram page.

Nogueira has not fought since a TKO loss against Ryan Bader in November 2016. The 41-year-old was scheduled to return to the Octagon in June with a bout against Ilir Latifi before withdrawing due to a neck injury.

The Brazlian mixed martial artist owns a 22-8 career record, though he's lost three of his last four fights. His only win since 2014 came against Patrick Cummins at UFC 198.

