Antonio Nogueira Pulled from UFC Fight Night Bout for Failed Drug Test

Antonio Nogueira Pulled from UFC Fight Night Bout for Failed Drug TestOctober 19, 2017
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira has been taken off the UFC Fight Night card on Dec. 16 when he was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier due to a potential drug test failure.
Per a statement from UFC, Nogueira was informed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday of a potential violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test on Sept. 28.
UFC noted it will be seeking a replacement opponent for Cannonier for the fight that will take place in Winnipeg, Canada.
Per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Nogueira denied any wrongdoing in a post on his official Instagram page.
Nogueira has not fought since a TKO loss against Ryan Bader in November 2016. The 41-year-old was scheduled to return to the Octagon in June with a bout against Ilir Latifi before withdrawing due to a neck injury.
The Brazlian mixed martial artist owns a 22-8 career record, though he's lost three of his last four fights. His only win since 2014 came against Patrick Cummins at UFC 198.
