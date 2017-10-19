    Antonio Nogueira Pulled from UFC Fight Night Bout for Failed Drug Test

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    CURITIBA, BRAZIL - MAY 14: Antonio Rogerio Nogueira of Brazil poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 198 event at Arena da Baixada stadium on May 14, 2016 in Curitiba, Parana, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    Antonio Rogerio Nogueira has been taken off the UFC Fight Night card on Dec. 16 when he was scheduled to fight Jared Cannonier due to a potential drug test failure. 

    Per a statement from UFC, Nogueira was informed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on Thursday of a potential violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test on Sept. 28. 

    UFC noted it will be seeking a replacement opponent for Cannonier for the fight that will take place in Winnipeg, Canada. 

    Per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, Nogueira denied any wrongdoing in a post on his official Instagram page. 

    Nogueira has not fought since a TKO loss against Ryan Bader in November 2016. The 41-year-old was scheduled to return to the Octagon in June with a bout against Ilir Latifi before withdrawing due to a neck injury. 

    The Brazlian mixed martial artist owns a 22-8 career record, though he's lost three of his last four fights. His only win since 2014 came against Patrick Cummins at UFC 198. 

