Arjen Robben 'Relaxed' Over Bayern Munich Future Despite No Contract Offer

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich veteran Arjen Robben is "relaxed" over his future at the club despite having yet to receive a new contract offer as speculation suggests he could retire from football at the end of this season.

Robben is approaching the end of his current deal, which will expire in June 2018, but he told Sky Germany (h/t FourFourTwo) he's calm about the situation: "I am very relaxed. I've not been approached by anyone yet and I am in no rush. I feel good and only focus on football."



The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSV and Groningen attacker will turn 34 in January, and the report indicated there's a chance he'll opt to "retire rather than pen fresh terms" at the Allianz Arena.

Robben recently announced his retirement from international football after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and Bayern also celebrated his milestone of playing in 100 UEFA Champions League games:

Former international team-mate Clarence Seedorf is the only Dutchman to make more appearances (125) in the European competition, giving some indication to the outstanding longevity Robben boasts.

It was under Jupp Heynckes that Robben won a European and domestic treble in the 2012-13 season, and after being reinstalled at the Bayern helm, the returned manager recently paid high praise to his charge, via Goal:

One could hardly blame Bayern for being wary of handing Robben a new deal despite his evergreen quality. Since the beginning of the 2014-15 season (not including the current campaign), he's missed 56 games through injury, according to Transfermarkt, an average of just under 20 matches per year.

That tendency for spending time on the sidelines will be a factor in why Der FCB haven't rushed to hand him a new contract, although ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher argued in a recent Telegraph column that Robben deserves more credit:

"Thankfully, Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to qualification. I’m talking about Holland’s Arjen Robben, who is one of the most underrated players of his generation.

"Robben is truly world class, proving himself at the highest level in England, Spain, Germany and on the international stage. He has always delivered, but doing so in an era where others have shone even more means he has not had the attention he deserves."

German outlet DW Sports also pointed to Robben's international scoring record as being indicative of an elite star:

There's a good chance Robben, one of the biggest Bundesliga stars in modern times, will receive offers to play elsewhere should he not receive a new contract offer at Bayern, but there's a lot to be said for bowing out on top.

Heynckes will attempt to make his comeback season at Bayern as successful as his last (the treble-winning campaign of 2012-13), and speculation dictates a potential Robben send-off could be just one more reason to make it special.