    Devin Harris' Brother Bruce Dies in Car Crash at the Age of 38

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 2: Devin Harris #34 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the preseason game on October 2, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/Getty Images

    Bruce Harris, the brother of Dallas Mavericks point guard Devin Harris, was killed on Thursday following a car crash at the age of 38. 

    Per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, Bruce Harris was involved in a crash on Dallas' Central Expressway and was pronounced dead at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday afternoon, the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed. 

    Sefko noted Devin was excused from the Mavericks' team practice on Thursday after he appeared in the season opener on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks

    Devin is in his second stint with the Mavs after starting his career with the team in 2004-05. The 34-year-old has also played for the New Jersey Nets and Utah Jazz in his 14-year NBA career. 

