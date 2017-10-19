Devin Harris' Brother Bruce Dies in Car Crash at the Age of 38

Glenn James/Getty Images

Bruce Harris, the brother of Dallas Mavericks point guard Devin Harris, was killed on Thursday following a car crash at the age of 38.

Per Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News, Bruce Harris was involved in a crash on Dallas' Central Expressway and was pronounced dead at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Thursday afternoon, the Dallas County medical examiner's office confirmed.

Sefko noted Devin was excused from the Mavericks' team practice on Thursday after he appeared in the season opener on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Devin is in his second stint with the Mavs after starting his career with the team in 2004-05. The 34-year-old has also played for the New Jersey Nets and Utah Jazz in his 14-year NBA career.