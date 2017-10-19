Europa League Results 2017: Updated Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Games

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Everton suffered another defeat in the UEFA Europa League, going down 2-1 to Lyon at Goodison Park, in a match that saw tempers flare in the second half.

The result piles more pressure on manager Ronald Koeman, with the Toffees having managed just one point from three games, their hopes of qualification now very slim.

Meanwhile, Arsenal maintained their perfect start to their European campaign with a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade, thanks to a brilliant late goal from Olivier Giroud.

Lazio also made it three wins from three, beating Nice 3-1 despite Mario Balotelli opening the scoring after just four minutes. Felipe Caicedo levelled immediately before Sergej Milinkovic-Savic hit a double.

Real Sociedad were also big winners, thrashing Vardar 6-0 with Willian Jose scoring four goals in six minutes in the rout.

However, AC Milan dropped their first points of the tournament, after being held to a goalless draw at San Siro by AEK Athens.

Here's a look at Thursday's most significant results. For the full results and tables, visit WhoScored.com.

Recap

Arsenal named a much-changed side in Belgrade, with the defence in particular taking on an unfamiliar look.

The Gunners shared their lineup via their official Twitter account:

Despite the changes, Arsene Wenger's side claimed a clean sheet, with the game turning late on when Milan Rodic was dismissed for a second yellow card after clashing with Francis Coquelin.

Television presenter Mark Pougatch said it was a tough call for the hosts:

With 10 minutes of normal time remaining, Arsenal smelled blood and went on to grab the winner after a brilliant passage of play.

Jack Wilshere started the move, producing a neat turn to beat two men and then swapping passes with Theo Walcott before stabbing it back to the winger who headed for Olivier Giroud to finish with an overhead kick.

The Mirror's John Cross tried to explain just how good the goal was, while also praising Wilshere for his performance:

Arsenal may not have been at their best, but it's another three points and leaves them in a commanding position in the group after three games played.

The Gunners are five points clear, with BATE Borisov moving into second place after beating FC Koln 1-0.

Elsewhere in the early games, FC Astana hit four past Maccabi Tel Aviv, while Athletic Bilbao needed an 89th-minute equaliser from Inaki Williams to rescue a 2-2 draw at Ostersunds FK.

Emiliano Rigoni hit a hat-trick as Zenit St Petersburg beat Rosenberg 3-1, while Hertha Berlin went down 2-1 at Zorya Luhansk.

Everton's poor form in the competition continued, and they got off to the worst possible start, conceding an early penalty after some dubious defending from Mason Holgate, per Tony Scott at the Liverpool Echo:

Nabil Fekir tucked away the ensuing spot-kick to give the visitors the lead, and Opta highlighted his importance to the team:

Everton improved as the game wore on, but Ashley Williams sparked a scuffle between both sets of players after pushing Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes over.

Williams only received a booking but may face further action for his role, per the Press Association's Simon Peach:

There was more drama to follow, Williams heading an equaliser minutes later from Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross.

However, Lyon restored their lead with a sweet backheel from Bertrand Traore to pile more pressure on Koeman, who could soon depart the club, according to Goal's Ben Hayward:

Everton sit bottom of Group E, six points behind leaders Atalanta who beat Apollon Limassol 3-1.

There was frustration too for AC Milan, who could not find a way past AEK Athens at San Siro.

The hosts did manage to get the ball in the back of the net, courtesy of great chest control and a volley from Patrick Crutone, but it was ruled out for offside.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey was impressed by the young forward:

The result leaves Milan two points clear at the top of Group D after HNK Rijeka beat Austria Vienna in the other game in the group.

Elsewhere, Villarreal recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Slavia Prague while Marseille beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1.