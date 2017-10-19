Draymond Green's MRI on Knee Injury Reportedly Negative

Draymond Green's MRI on Knee Injury Reportedly NegativeOctober 19, 2017
ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Thursday that an MRI on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's left knee came back negative.
Green left near the end of the third quarter of Golden State's season-opening, 122-121 loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.
Green didn't return, and he said his knee was "very sore" after the game. However, he added, "I'll be good. I'm fine," with regard to his status, per Haynes.
Prior to exiting Tuesday's contest, Green registered nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. The Dubs were also a plus-seven when he was on the floor, while bench forwards David West, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi failed to land in the plus at all.
Green is a two-time All-Star as well as the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, he averaged 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and an NBA-best 2.0 steals per game.
Although his contributions are often overshadowed by Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, his importance was apparent during his absence throughout the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss.
If Green misses any additional time, West, Bell and Looney will likely see increased minutes.
Golden State's next game is Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
