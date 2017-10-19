    Former Alabama WR A.C. Carter's Lawsuit Against Lane Kiffin Dismissed

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    BOCA RATON, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Florida Atlantic Owls talks on his headset during third quarter action against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats on September 16, 2017 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida. FAU defeated Bethune Cookman 45-0. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
    Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

    A lawsuit filed by former University of Alabama wide receiver Antonio "A.C." Carter against Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin for fraud has been dismissed. 

    On Thursday, the Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Shelby County circuit judge Lara Alvis entered the decision Oct. 10, based on a review of court documents.

    Christopher Walsh of SEC Country noted in March that Carter said in the suit Kiffin "deliberately misled him" about getting a position on the Owls' coaching staff "in order to benefit from his family relationship with a prospect."

    After the unnamed prospect accepted a scholarship to Florida Atlantic, Carter says he was alerted he wouldn't get the job because of "two prior minor misdemeanor criminal charges," per Walsh.

    Kiffin declined comment on the matter through a school spokesperson after the lawsuit was filed in March, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel.

    Carter played for Alabama from 1999 through 2001. Walsh pointed out he's since spent time as a coach at both the collegiate and high school levels.

    Kiffin served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator from 2014 through last December, when he accepted an offer to become the FAU head coach.

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. Bryce Love for Six

    2. Nick Chubb with the Super Hurdle Against Missouri

    3. Justice Hill Takes Off for 79 Yards for the Touchdown

    4. Tennessee Kicker Is Amped Up After Being Bumped in SEC Action vs. South Carolina .mp4

    5. Kenny "Trill" Hill with the Spin Moves

    6. Texas Tech's Fields Runs 97 Yard Pick 6

    7. Punt Goes Wrong

    8. Oklahoma's Abdul Adams Takes It 99 Yards to the House

    9. Rutgers's Washignton Makes Catch Between His Legs

    10. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 4

    11. Florida TD Overturned as Fumble and Touchback

    12. Texas A&M Player Flips the Birds

    13. College Football's Biggest Hits from Week 2

    14. Jake Olson, Blind Since 12, Snaps in Live Game

    15. Texas Pick-6, Blocked FG for TD vs. Maryland

    16. Wyoming Punt Fail

    17. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 1

    18. Felder's Film Room: FSU Has the QB, but Does It Have Weapons to Upset Alabama?

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      CFB Week 8 Preview with Felder and Nelson

      Bleacher Report
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Bama Dismisses Walk-On WR Lee Jr. After Arrest

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Irish Hope to Prove Value of Independence in 2017

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      NFL Is Taking Notice of Saquon Barkley

      NFL.com
      via NFL.com