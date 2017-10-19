Former Alabama WR A.C. Carter's Lawsuit Against Lane Kiffin Dismissed

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

A lawsuit filed by former University of Alabama wide receiver Antonio "A.C." Carter against Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin for fraud has been dismissed.

On Thursday, the Associated Press (via ESPN.com) reported Shelby County circuit judge Lara Alvis entered the decision Oct. 10, based on a review of court documents.

Christopher Walsh of SEC Country noted in March that Carter said in the suit Kiffin "deliberately misled him" about getting a position on the Owls' coaching staff "in order to benefit from his family relationship with a prospect."

After the unnamed prospect accepted a scholarship to Florida Atlantic, Carter says he was alerted he wouldn't get the job because of "two prior minor misdemeanor criminal charges," per Walsh.

Kiffin declined comment on the matter through a school spokesperson after the lawsuit was filed in March, according to Matthew DeFranks of the Sun Sentinel.

Carter played for Alabama from 1999 through 2001. Walsh pointed out he's since spent time as a coach at both the collegiate and high school levels.

Kiffin served as the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator from 2014 through last December, when he accepted an offer to become the FAU head coach.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥