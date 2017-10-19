    Alabama WR Donnie Lee Jr. Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 22: Wide receiver Donnie Lee Jr. #85 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
    Michael Chang/Getty Images

    Alabama walk-on receiver Donnie Lee Jr. was arrested by the Tuscaloosa police and charged with third-degree domestic violence Thursday, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.com. 

    "[Lee], a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program," head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program."

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

