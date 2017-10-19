Alabama WR Donnie Lee Jr. Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Alabama walk-on receiver Donnie Lee Jr. was arrested by the Tuscaloosa police and charged with third-degree domestic violence Thursday, according to Charlie Potter of 247Sports.com.

"[Lee], a walk-on who has not been participating in team activities since a knee injury in August, has been dismissed from our football team and is no longer part of our program," head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "This behavior will not be tolerated from anyone and is not representative of our football program."

