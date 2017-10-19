UFC Fighter Lyman Good Sues Supplement Company over Failed PED Test

UFC Fighter Lyman Good Sues Supplement Company over Failed PED TestOctober 19, 2017
UFC fighter Lyman Good is suing the manufacturer Gaspari Nutrition and Vitamin Shoppe after he failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency drug test.
TMZ Sports reported the news Thursday, noting Good filed the suit in New York and is seeking unspecified damages. The fighter said he purchased the multi-vitamin Anavite before his UFC 205 fight, which was found to contain 1-andro upon further testing.
The 1-andro—an illegal anabolic steroid—was allegedly not mentioned on the label, and Good said Gaspari Nutrition "intentionally added the steroids in order to 'increase sales in the competitive dietary supplements industry.'"
This comes after Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported in April that Good received a six-month suspension from the USADA and was pulled from his UFC 205 fight against Belal Muhammad that was scheduled to take place in Madison Square Garden.
Raimondi noted the six-month suspension was retroactive to Oct. 24.
Good's last fight was July 22, when he lost to Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a Round 3 split decision.
