Mike Mitchell Reportedly Fined $48,000 for Hit on Alex Smith

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Mitchell is reportedly appealing a $48,620 fine from the NFL for a late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith during Sunday's road game at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN passed along word of the punishment and noted Mitchell, who received a 15-yard penalty on the play, has been fined twice before for unnecessary roughness.

"I felt like it was extremely late," Smith told reporters Tuesday. "I felt there was nothing done there to avoid contact. It was really low from the backside. I thought it was about as flagrant as it gets when it comes to a low hit on the quarterback."

He added: "I don't think this is a first offense, either. I think when you start looking at ... repeat offenders, I think when they get shots at quarterbacks, they're going to take them."

Meanwhile, Mitchell stressed afterward the low hit near the back of Smith's knee after he threw a pass was not an intent to injure the Chiefs quarterback.

"I'm not a dirty player, I'm not out here trying to take his legs out," he said. "It's just one of those things you don't want to see in a football game. So unfortunate that it happened because it ended up flipping momentum on the field in a significant way. We were in dominant control of that football game, and really before that."

Last December, he told Jonathan Jones of Sports Illustrated he didn't worry about his reputation earning him the nickname "Hitman."

"I don't really care. I don't. I don't. I don't at all," Mitchell said. "I don't want to spend too much time thinking about stuff that doesn't matter."

Mitchell and the Steelers went on to score a 19-13 victory Sunday, handing Smith and the Chiefs their first loss of the 2017 NFL season.

