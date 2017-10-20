WWE Survivor Series 2017: Greatest Title Matches in PPV's History

0 of 8

Survivor Series is a pay-per-view born of and, in many ways, defined by teams of five striving to survive.

Since 1992, though, the event has featured championship bouts outside of the tag team format that made the show a popular addition to the WWE schedule.

Some of those matches have not only added to the legacy of the pay-per-view but also ranked among that given year's best.

They are title bouts that are dramatic, unpredictable, controversial and compelling. They are the bouts that have helped the November event evolve into one of the signature shows of the year and a must-see for WWE fans.

In anticipation of the 2017 event, relive these eight matches that have helped Survivor Series become home to the wildest and craziest championship encounters of the year.