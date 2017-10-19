Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers lead the all-time series with the Arkansas Razorbacks 14-11, thanks to a 3-1 run both straight up and against the spread over the last four meetings, including a blowout victory last year. Coming off a tough loss last week, Auburn hopes to bounce back against Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 13-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 43.6-18.8 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Auburn Tigers can cover the spread

The Tigers had won four games in a row, including their first three SEC outings, but took a tough 27-23 loss at LSU last week. Auburn led 20-0 in the second quarter but went cold. The real blow came when Auburn gave up a 75-yard punt return for a score early in the fourth. The Tigers offense managed just 36 yards over its final four possessions, while LSU kicked field goals in the final 2:38.

AU had won its first three conference games over Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss by an average score of 48-16 while going 2-0-1 ATS. Auburn has also outrushed each of its four SEC opponents by a per-game margin of 256-140.

Why the Arkansas Razorbacks can cover the spread

The Hogs are a tough team to spin for at the moment, with four losses in their last five games, including a 41-9 decision at Alabama last week. Arkansas gave up a 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game, trailed 41-3 and only covered as 37-point dogs because it scored a meaningless touchdown with 3:03 left.

The Razorbacks played last week without injured starting quarterback Austin Allen, but against Alabama it wasn't going to matter. Freshman quarterback Cole Kelley didn't look too bad under tough circumstances against the Tide, throwing for 200 yards. With that experience, it appears Kelley will get another start this week.

Smart pick

This game might be a good indicator as to how good Auburn really is. If they bounce back with a win and/or cover, the Tigers might be for real. But if they get upset, or even struggle to any great degree, we'll know they're not. Realistically they're probably somewhere in between. Auburn should win this one, but the smart money at online gambling sites probably takes the points.

College football betting trends

Auburn is 3-1 SU and ATS in its last four games against Arkansas.

The total has gone over in Auburn's last three games against Arkansas.

Arkansas is 1-7 ATS in its last eight games.

