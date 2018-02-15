Eduardo Nunez, Red Sox Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract with 2nd-Year Option

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Eduardo Nunez is coming off two of the best seasons in his career and will look to continue his individual momentum with the Boston Red Sox after they reportedly re-signed him to a new deal Thursday.



According to Robert Murray of FanRag Sports, Boston will ink Nunez to a one-year deal with an option for a second season, pending a physical.

Nunez played for the San Francisco Giants and Red Sox during the 2017 campaign. San Francisco traded him to Boston in July, and he posted a .313/.341/.460 slash line to go with 12 homers, 58 RBI and 24 steals in 114 total games.

He played the first four seasons of his career with the New York Yankees and was a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2014, 2015 and part of 2016 before they traded him to the Giants.

Nunez made his only career All-Star Game in 2016 when he set career highs with 141 games, 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 40 stolen bases. He also tallied a .288/.325/.432 slash line and demonstrated his ability to impact the game with his power, speed and tendency to hit for average.

While he built on the effort at the plate with his career-best .313 batting average, he also proved how versatile he can be in the field. He saw time at second base, shortstop, third base, left field and right field during the 2017 season and figures to give Red Sox manager Alex Cora a number of options with the lineup card on a daily basis.

Nunez will turn 31 years old during the 2018 campaign but played impressive baseball during the last two seasons and should still be relatively fresh considering he never appeared in more than 112 games in any of his first six seasons in the league.

He also has 10 playoff game appearances on his resume as a veteran who can lend October experience as Boston pursues another postseason spot.