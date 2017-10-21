Everton vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Everton take on Arsenal on Sunday at Goodison Park, with both teams in need of a win after disappointing results last time out in the Premier League.

Arsenal come into the game having lost to Watford, with the Gunners going a goal up but seeing Troy Deeney level with a penalty before Tom Cleverley grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Deeney told BT Sport after the match that Arsenal lost because they lacked "cojones" (h/t Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports), a comment that is likely to have stung the Gunners almost as much as the defeat.

Everton, meanwhile, needed a 90th-minute penalty from Wayne Rooney to salvage a point at Brighton & Hove Albion in there most recent league outing, which did little to ease the pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.

The Toffees have managed only two wins from their opening eight Premier League games despite spending heavily in the summer on players such as Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Jordan Pickford.

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 1:30 p.m. BST/8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Goodison Park

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Team News

Arsenal have concerns over Danny Welbeck and Laurent Koscielny, who both picked up injuries in the defeat to Watford.

However, the duo, along with Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey, are expected to be available for the trip to Goodison Park, per Jeremy Wilson at the Daily Telegraph.

Everton could welcome back James McCarthy, who has been out since March, after he featured for the under-23 side on Tuesday.

Koeman has said it is a "possibility" the Republic of Ireland international could play after a lengthy lay-off because of a knee injury, per Ian Doyle at the Liverpool Echo.

Morgan Schneiderlin is a doubt after being forced off during the club's UEFA Europa League clash with Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday night.

Preview

After recovering from a poor start to the season that featured defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool, Arsenal stumbled again with defeat to Watford.

The result left them nine points behind leaders Manchester City, and the Gunners can ill afford many more slip-ups if they are to get back into the top four, let alone challenge for the title.

Goal's Chris Wheatley noted how their recent away record in the Premier League may not inspire confidence ahead of the trip to Merseyside:

Everton, meanwhile, are just two points off the relegation zone. Koeman is solely to blame for the club's poor form, according to football journalist Richard Buxton:

The coach is struggling to get the best out of his new signings, and the loss of Romelu Lukaku continues to be felt. Everton have managed just five goals in eight Premier League games this season.

Sigurdsson has yet to score for his new club and is concerned by the club's situation, according to sportswriter Paul Brown:

Everton's two wins this season both came at Goodison, against Bournemouth and Stoke, while Arsenal have yet to win on their travels in the league this season.

Arsenal have looked vulnerable this season, particularly away, but Everton will have to improve, especially in an attacking sense, if they are going to hurt the Gunners.