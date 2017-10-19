Spurs Play 'Pursuit of Equality' Video Message Prior to Game vs. Timberwolves

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Prior to the San Antonio Spurs' season-opening 107-99 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, a "pursuit of equality" video message was displayed on the Jumbotron.

According to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright, the Spurs played the message following the national anthem, and it received a positive reaction from the fans in attendance at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was pleased with how the fans received the video, per Wright:

"I want to congratulate our fans on the way they reacted at the beginning of the game after the national anthem was played. They obviously also buy into the messages that were set up on the Jumbotron. I'm so proud to be in this city when we have fans that understand that it's important for everybody. Kudos to our fans."

During the playing of the video, players from both the Spurs and Timberwolves locked arms at opposite ends of the court.

Joining the Spurs were legendary players Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

According to Wright, the message on the video board said the following:

"There are things happening in our communities that need our attention. We understand your desire to attend our games as an escape and chosen form of entertainment. In that, we feel there is a significant commonality in all of us that allows our community to be so special.

"That commonality should include aspirations for social justice, freedom of speech in its many forms, and equal opportunity for education, and economic advancement regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or religion.

"It is our hope that we can, as a community, inspire and evoke real change. We ask that you join with us in your daily lives in the pursuit of equality. And in that, we honor our country by exercising demands for what this great nation has promised and what our military continues to fight for."

Protests during the national anthem have been a hot-button issue in the NFL lately and a point of discussion during the fall owners meetings.

The NFL does not have a league-wide rule prohibiting players from kneeling during the anthem, but the NBA does have such a rule.

That rule was respected by the Spurs and T-Wolves, and the home team was able to find an alternative way to spread a message of social change.

