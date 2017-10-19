WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of TLC

WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of TLCOctober 19, 2017
It's been another busy week in WWE both inside and outside the ring.
With Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2017 set for October 22, there is still lingering speculation over what one of the card's biggest matches could yet look like. There is even a chance it may not take place at all. More on that in this week's roundup.
There's also news on Neville's future, or apparent lack of, with WWE. Plus, will Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal really go ahead at Survivor Series?
And how long can fans expect to see Kane taking on The Shield for in this latest run following his return on Monday night?
All that features in this week's roundup. Let's get to it.
TLC Card Set to Be Changed Due to Bray Wyatt Absence?
There could yet be a dramatic late change to this Sunday's TLC card.
Bray Wyatt is scheduled to fight Finn Balor once again, this time under the Sister Abigail character he debuted a couple of weeks ago.
However, those plans may now have to be altered.
Raj Giri of WrestlingInc noted a report from Twitter account WrestleVotes said that Bray Wyatt's absence from TV has been down to illness.
Interestingly, Giri added the illness may "drastically impact" Sunday's TLC event.
The Pittsburgh Tribune's Justin LaBar later reported on Twitter that Wyatt, Bo Dallas and ring announcer JoJo have actually been suffering from viral meningitis.
If true, it throws WWE's plans for Sunday night into a high degree of turmoil without question.
The Latest on Neville's Reported Exit from WWE
The rumors of Neville's departure from WWE are not going away. In fact, they only seem to be intensifying.
Justin Barrasso at SI.com reported on October 18 that Neville's departure has indeed taken place. Barrasso said Neville was "disheartened ever since his title match with Austin Aries at WrestleMania 33 was moved to the pre-show and even removed from the official DVD."
Neville reportedly also looked at fellow cruiserweight Austin Aries, who left WWE earlier this year. Apparently, Aries will make more in the next six weeks on the indies than Neville would have done while being on the WWE payroll. That, according to the report, has further fuelled Neville's desire to leave.
Interestingly, the report closed with mentioning Vince McMahon was allegedly unhappy with Neville's decision, though that should come as no real surprise.
WWE is yet to officially confirm Neville's departure, but it now seems like it's only a matter of time.
Will Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal Actually Happen?
It certainly looks that way.
It will no doubt be a match that causes plenty of controversy no matter what the result is, but WWE appears to be pressing on with champion vs. champion at Survivor Series as Jinder Mahal challenges Brock Lesnar.
And per The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t PWMania's Marc Middleton), the idea of booking the match has been on the cards for some time.
It's reported the reasoning behind the match taking place at Survivor Series, as is widely expected, is simply to give Lesnar something to do.
In terms of the result, the report detailed that there are no specifics on that yet, but it's said Lesnar losing "makes no sense" after his recent big victories over the likes of Braun Strowman, Goldberg and Samoa Joe.
It'll be interesting to see how this pans out.
How Long Will Kane Be Back in WWE For?
WWE fans were certainly swerved on Monday night when the surprise return of Kane saw him added to the main event at TLC this weekend.
But how long will the legendary Big Red Monster be back on the circuit for? Not long, per this week's rumors.
PWInsider (h/t Cageside Seats) reported that current plans see him staying on Raw for less than a month after TLC has taken place.
That also rules out speculation that had surfaced this week that plans were on the table for a match between The Shield and The Brothers of Destruction, hinting at another return for The Undertaker. WrestleVotes on Twitter said that Taker would not be involved.