WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of Oct. 19 Ahead of TLC

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

It's been another busy week in WWE both inside and outside the ring.

With Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2017 set for October 22, there is still lingering speculation over what one of the card's biggest matches could yet look like. There is even a chance it may not take place at all. More on that in this week's roundup.

There's also news on Neville's future, or apparent lack of, with WWE. Plus, will Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal really go ahead at Survivor Series?

And how long can fans expect to see Kane taking on The Shield for in this latest run following his return on Monday night?

All that features in this week's roundup. Let's get to it.