Jeremy Lin's Knee Injury a Ruptured Patellar Tendon, Out for Season

Jeremy Lin's Knee Injury a Ruptured Patellar Tendon, Out for SeasonOctober 19, 2017
Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news, and the Nets later confirmed it to The Vertical's Chris Mannix.
Lin suffered the injury while driving to the basket during the fourth quarter of Brooklyn's 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
After the game, Lin posted the following tweet:
Jeremy Lin @JLin7
Gods ALWAYS faithful and in control 🙏🏼🙌🏼2017-10-19 02:33:05
Prior to exiting the game, Lin had registered 18 points and four assists in 25 minutes as a starting guard alongside D'Angelo Russell.
Lin is in the midst of his second season with the Nets after bouncing around between five different franchises in six seasons previously.
In 2016-17, Lin averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, but he was limited to just 36 contests due to injury.
Russell will take on an even greater ball-handling role with Lin on the shelf, while guards Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie are in line for additional playing time as well.
