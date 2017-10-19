    Jeremy Lin's Knee Injury a Ruptured Patellar Tendon, Out for Season

    Mike Chiari
October 19, 2017

    UNIONDALE, NY - OCTOBER 11: Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets moves the ball during a preseason NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 11, 2017 at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Nets won 133-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
    Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news, and the Nets later confirmed it to The Vertical's Chris Mannix.

    Lin suffered the injury while driving to the basket during the fourth quarter of Brooklyn's 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

    After the game, Lin posted the following tweet:

    Prior to exiting the game, Lin had registered 18 points and four assists in 25 minutes as a starting guard alongside D'Angelo Russell.

    Lin is in the midst of his second season with the Nets after bouncing around between five different franchises in six seasons previously.

    In 2016-17, Lin averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, but he was limited to just 36 contests due to injury.

    Russell will take on an even greater ball-handling role with Lin on the shelf, while guards Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie are in line for additional playing time as well.

