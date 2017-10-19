Ezekiel Elliott, NFLPA Reportedly Have No Interest in Suspension Reduction Talks

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly does not plan on accepting a shortened penalty as a settlement as he and the NFL Players' Association fight his six-game suspension in courts.

On Thursday, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram cited sources close to the Ohio State product and the NFLPA, noting they have "no interest or knowledge of settlement talks" and are instead "fighting to clear his name, not just cut games."

Hill's report comes after David Moore of the Dallas Morning News cited sources who said Elliott's side and the NFL "have discussed the possibility of a settlement." Moore noted "there has been dialogue behind the scenes, one source asserts, after each court ruling along the way."

Moore explained there could be motivation from both sides to reach a settlement considering the restraining order Judge Paul Crotty issued Elliott is only temporary with a future court date with Judge Katherine Failla looming.

Failla will weigh in on the preliminary injunction, which will determine if Elliott's six-game suspension will happen during the 2017 campaign or get pushed further back (if he serves it at all).

Will Brinson of CBS Sports reported Elliott "should play" in Dallas' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and Washington on Oct. 29 after the temporary restraining order ruling. However, Brinson pointed out the next hearing will be Oct. 30.

The legal back-and-forth comes after a lengthy investigation into domestic violence allegations from 2016. The Cowboys running back was suspended six games but has played in each of his team's first five contests this year as he fights the initial ruling.

Dallas is 2-3, and Elliott has 393 rushing yards and three total touchdowns after leading the league in rushing (1,631 yards) last year.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥