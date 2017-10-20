ALCS Schedule 2017: Pitching Matchup, Odds and Final-Score Prediction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Justin Verlander has been brilliant since coming to the Houston Astros, and he is going to have to be at his best when he takes the mound Friday night at Minute Maid Park if his team is going to stay alive in the American League Championship Series.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the first two games of the series at home, the Astros were blitzed in three straight games by the New York Yankees, and they are on the verge of getting knocked out of the playoffs by the wild-card team.

However, if Verlander can get the best of New York starter Luis Severino, the Astros will force a winner-take-all seventh game Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and will be televised by FS1. The Astros are minus-134 favorites and the Yankees are 124 underdogs, according to OddsShark.

Verlander has impressive credentials. He struck out 13 and walked just one in the Astros' 2-1 victory over the Yankees in Game 2 of the series.

However, the Yankees rediscovered their offense in the three games in New York as sluggers Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird all dented the Houston pitching staff.

Judge got his power stroke going in Game 3 when he belted a three-run homer in New York's 8-1 victory. The 6'7" slugger homered and doubled in Game 4, and Sanchez drove in three runs in the Yankees 6-4 comeback victory in Game 4, and Bird drove in the first run in the 5-0 shutout win over Dallas Keuchel in Game 5. Judge hit another double in that game, while Sanchez had two hits, including a home run.

Judge credited Bird with getting the big hit in Game 5, because the first run was so critical against Houston's ace.

"That's the biggest thing, getting that first run. With someone like that, you have to get him early when you can. If he gets in a groove like he usually does, he's unhittable," Judge said of Keuchel, per Peter Botte of the New York Daily News. "But that's Greg Bird, that's what I expect out of him, that's what he's shown me through the minor leagues, through the short time he's been up here, that's Greg Bird, man. He's a fantastic hitter, probably our best hitter, and he's proving it right now in the postseason."

While the Yankees unleashed their attack at home, the Houston bats have gone cold. After dominating against the Boston Red Sox in the division series, the Astros have scored two runs or less in four of the five games. They scored four runs in building a 4-0 lead in Game 4, but the New York comeback left them shattered.

Yankee Stadium may be a hitter's paradise, but the Astros went 11-for-92 in the Bronx and were just 2-for-21 with runners in scoring position. The Astros did not hit a home run, and the slumping hitters included MVP candidate Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Alex Bregman.

Those hitters are going to have to solve Severino. They can't just expect Verlander to shut down the Yankees once again, as the hitters must carry their part of the burden as well.

Prediction

The Yankees have roared back to win three games in a row, and it seems like they have all the momentum. They have regained their stride and the Astros are reeling.

There's one issue for the Yankees, however. That's the presence of Verlander on the mound. He has been on fire since coming to the Astros, going 5-0 with a 1.06 earned-run average during the regular season, and 3-0 in the playoffs with a 2.04 ERA.

The combination of Verlander's pitching with the Astros returning home will be enough for Houston to earn a narrow 4-2 victory and force a seventh game.