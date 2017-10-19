Gordon Hayward's Surgery on Leg Injury a 'Big Success,' Says Father

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's father, Gordon Scott Hayward, tweeted Thursday that his son underwent successful surgery.

The elder Hayward said the following regarding the procedure:

Less than seven minutes into his regular-season debut with the Celtics on Tuesday, Hayward suffered a gruesome injury that resulted in a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.

Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that his client is unlikely to return during the 2017-18 campaign.

Despite that, Bartelstein said, "We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form."

Mike Lynch of WCVB reported that Hayward suffered a clean break with no ligament damage, meaning a best-case scenario could potentially see him return to the court in March.

The Celtics fell 102-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night following Hayward's injury, and they dropped to 0-2 with a 108-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Hayward signed a four-year deal worth nearly $128 million with the Celtics during the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.

He averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game last season and was expected to create a formidable one-two punch with Kyrie Irving this season.

While Hayward is on the shelf, Boston will likely lean more heavily on second-year man Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum.