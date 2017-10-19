Gordon Hayward's Surgery on Leg Injury a 'Big Success,' Says Father

Gordon Hayward's Surgery on Leg Injury a 'Big Success,' Says FatherOctober 19, 2017
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's father, Gordon Scott Hayward, tweeted Thursday that his son underwent successful surgery.
The elder Hayward said the following regarding the procedure:
Gordon Scott Hayward @GScottHayward
G’s surgery was a big success! Thanks to Dr. McKeon & entire staff at NE Baptist Hospital who were truly amazing last night! #goCeltics #PTL2017-10-19 11:58:35
Less than seven minutes into his regular-season debut with the Celtics on Tuesday, Hayward suffered a gruesome injury that resulted in a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg.
Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that his client is unlikely to return during the 2017-18 campaign.
Despite that, Bartelstein said, "We expect him to make a full recovery and return to his All-Star form."
Mike Lynch of WCVB reported that Hayward suffered a clean break with no ligament damage, meaning a best-case scenario could potentially see him return to the court in March.
The Celtics fell 102-99 to the Cleveland Cavaliers on opening night following Hayward's injury, and they dropped to 0-2 with a 108-100 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.
Hayward signed a four-year deal worth nearly $128 million with the Celtics during the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz.
He averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game last season and was expected to create a formidable one-two punch with Kyrie Irving this season.
While Hayward is on the shelf, Boston will likely lean more heavily on second-year man Jaylen Brown and rookie Jayson Tatum.